Subaru of America, Inc.: Passionate About Our National Parks? You and Subaru Have Something in Common

By Terri Marshall

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Subaru of America, Inc.

Originally published on A Girls Guide to Cars

Through the National Park Foundation's Outdoor Exploration initiative and ParkVentures program, Subaru is helping more people create life-long relationships with the outdoors. In 2022, through the support of Subaru, ParkVentures supported the efforts of more than 55 organizations to connect more people, including those with differing abilities, to meaningful experiences in our national parks. Among those organizations is Black People Who Hike. Subaru developed a direct relationship with this organization which aims to help address the lack of representation in parks by empowering, educating and engaging Black people in the outdoors.

Click here to continue reading on A Girls Guide to Cars

Photo courtesy of A Girls Guide to Cars: GGTC Forester and Me in Shenandoah National Park Photo Credit Greg Holder

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com