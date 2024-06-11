Anzeige
11.06.2024
AppZen and Lyndon Group Forge Transformative Partnership to Streamline Expense Audit Solutions

AppZen, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for business process automation, is delighted to announce a groundbreaking partnership with finance and employee spend management consultancy, Lyndon Group. This union marks a strategic collaboration that will radically enhance expense audit procedures for mutual clients.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Lyndon Group® has become a valued partner, implementing AppZen's Expense Audit solution in North America. Bringing together the seasoned expertise of Lyndon Group's consultants with AppZen's cutting-edge artificial intelligence, this partnership promises a synergistic fusion that delivers best-in-class consulting and advanced AI technology solutions to clients looking to optimize their expense audit processes.

Anant Kale, CEO of AppZen, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "AppZen has the expertise in future-proofing finance organizations with AI. Lyndon Group has mastered solution crafting and personal guidance. Together, we offer finance teams the ability to customize an autonomous expense auditing solution that flattens complex standard operating procedures without the need to outsource or scale the team as workloads change."

Similarly, Ken Jones, CEO of Lyndon Group, shared his insights. "We are delighted by the powerful collaboration with AppZen, which brings tangible benefits to our mutual customers." He reflected, "This isn't just about software; it's about empowering businesses to better understand-and steer-the financial currents essential to their success."

Lyndon Group's proficiency extends to crafting smooth integration pathways between AppZen's platform and existing systems, such as SAP® Concur®. Their hands-on, bespoke strategy ensures clients maximize their technology investment from day one, with tailor-made audit models anchored in industry best practices.

"Our partnership ensures that clients don't just receive the solution; they also attain the indispensable guidance to adopt it fully within their existing operations," adds Erin McDermott, Lyndon Group's Chief Strategy Officer.

The seamless integration of AppZen with leading expense management platforms such as SAP Concur provides a streamlined experience, significantly reducing the time and effort traditionally associated with manual spend audits. Freeing up additional time and resources enables clients to focus on high-value, strategic initiatives.

Clients are invited to experience the next level of expense management

AppZen and Lyndon Group are ready to onboard businesses seeking to elevate their spend management systems. Clients eager to adopt finance AI and experience this enhanced level of service can reach out to discuss their individual needs and begin the transformation.

For more information, please visit Lyndon Group's website or AppZen's website.

About AppZen

AppZen's autonomous finance AI solutions automate complex T&E, card, and accounts payable processing. With minimal change management, AppZen helps finance teams at global enterprises save thousands of work hours, reduce costs, and drive compliance.

About Lyndon Group

Lyndon Group stands as a beacon of excellence in finance and employee spend management consulting. With decades of hands-on experience, Lyndon Group delivers bespoke solutions that resonate with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled market acumen.

Contact Information

Erin McDermott
Chief Strategy Officer
erin.mcdermott@lyndon-group.com

Angela Orr
Content Marketing Manager
angela.orr@appzen.com
(408) 647-5253

SOURCE: AppZen

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
