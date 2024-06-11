Castle Connolly and GLMA Release Castle Connolly 2024 Top LGBTQ+ Doctors

2024 List Recognizes 103 Leading LGBTQ+ Doctors in the Nation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Castle Connolly is proud to announce its continued partnership with GLMA - the leading association of LGBTQ+ and allied health professionals - in unveiling the Castle Connolly 2024 Top LGBTQ+ Doctors. This year's list highlights physicians who have not only excelled in their medical careers but have also demonstrated leadership, compassion, and dedication to enhancing the health and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community. With 103 doctors recognized across 44 specialties and 25 states, these esteemed professionals epitomize LGBTQ+ healthcare excellence.





This recognition is part of Castle Connolly's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiative, designed to honor top clinicians and enable patients to find Castle Connolly Top Doctors who share similar backgrounds and experiences.

In addition to this list, Castle Connolly has introduced a new resource identifying Top Doctors who provide LGBTQ+ Affirming Care. This serves as an additional tool for patients seeking healthcare providers who, regardless of their own LGBTQ+ identification, are trained to deliver compassionate and safe care for the LGBTQ+ community.

"LGBTQ+ physicians provide an invaluable perspective in patient care by offering visibility and representation, which instills hope and confidence in their patients," says Alex Sheldon, Executive Director of GLMA. "Their firsthand understanding of the unique health needs of LGBTQ+ communities is essential for building trust and improving health outcomes. By challenging societal norms and breaking down barriers, these healthcare professionals not only inspire future generations of LGBTQ+ physicians but also drive a transformative impact throughout the medical field."

The percentage of individuals in the United States identifying as LGBTQ+ has notably risen in recent years, highlighting the ongoing need to address persisting health disparities and access-related challenges within the community. Despite strides in social acceptance for some members of the community, many LGBTQ+ patients continue to experience discrimination, disrespectful treatment, and concerns about confidentiality, hindering healthcare access and driving disparities in health outcomes. Understanding the unique healthcare needs and experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals is crucial for dismantling these barriers and fostering inclusive access to care and coverage.

"Our goal is to foster a healthcare environment where every patient feels seen, respected, and well cared for," said Steve Leibforth, Managing Director, Castle Connolly. "This list of Top LGBTQ+ Doctors is designed to connect patients with physicians who not only excel in their medical fields but also bring a profound understanding of the specific health concerns and experiences of the LGBTQ+ community. We are also proud to introduce a new resource recognizing doctors who provide LGBTQ+ Affirming Care, further supporting patients in finding compassionate and safe healthcare providers."

All Castle Connolly Top LGBTQ+ Doctors are nominated by their peers, after which the Castle Connolly research team evaluates each nominee using selective criteria to determine who makes the list, including professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, interpersonal skills and outcomes data.

