Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2024) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that sales of the Company's Be Water brand continues to grow on the Walmart Marketplace platform. The Company first shared its plans to sell its products through Walmart Marketplace on its September 21, 2023 press release. Through Walmart.com, Greene Concepts has achieved tremendous online sales of its artesian spring water BE WATER brand. This includes very favorable customer reviews for each of its BE WATER product configurations (6-pack and four 6-packs).

Purchase BE WATER at Walmart.com at the following online locations:

6-Pack Walmart Online Purchase Page

Four 6-Pack (24 Total Bottles) Walmart Online Purchase Page

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, notes, "Shortly before we received approval to sell BE WATER at Walmart's physical stores, we began offering our products on Walmart.com. This was a major new development for us since the Walmart Marketplace is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce platforms in the United States. Walmart Marketplace provides us with instant cost, scale, quality, and efficiency right away which brings about business growth. This growth has turned into increased sales for Greene Concepts and continues to expand our national reach."

Mr. Greene continues, "Our brand quality is second-to-none and one needs to only read our BE WATER product details, located on our Walmart description pages, to better understand why our sales continue to flourish on Walmart Marketplace. One of our Walmart.com customer reviews mentions 'Best value among the artesian water class. Taste great and so smooth going down' while another customer states, 'Wish I found this sooner…for now it's the best kept secret.' Consumers are very pleased with our BE WATER product and our sales at Walmart Marketplace remain robust. I thank every Walmart.com consumer for choosing our made in the U.S.A. brand for their hydration needs."

BE WATER is sourced and bottled at the Company's Marion, North Carolina bottling plant.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL IMPROVEMENTS

The Company experienced favorable outcomes in several categories as noted on its Q3 Quarterly Report for the period ending April 30, 2024 when compared to its Q2 Quarterly Report for the prior period ending January 31, 2024 (see: INKW OTC Markets Disclosure Page).

These include the following financial category increases from Q2 to Q3:

Sales increased by 2.6%

Inventory increased by 4.9%

Accounts Receivable increased by 130.2%

Accounts Payable decreased by 65.8%

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Twitter at: @GreeneConcepts and @BeWaterBeYou

Websites: https://greeneconcepts.com/ and https://bewaterbeyou.com/

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.





Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/212439_bewaterimage.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212439

SOURCE: Greene Concepts