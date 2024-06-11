Pfizer Reflects on 175-Year Global Legacy and Decades of Regional Breakthroughs

Landmark event marks Pfizer's enduring legacy, innovative achievements and commitment to help shaping the future of global healthcare

By leveraging AI, introducing new products, expanding its oncology offerings, increasing vaccine availability and enhancing patient access, Pfizer demonstrates its commitment to delivering breakthroughs that change patients' lives

DUBAI, UAE, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pfizer commemorated its 175-year anniversary in Dubai on June 11, by reflecting on the significant contributions made in the global and regional medical landscape while looking ahead at what is yet to come.

In 2023, Pfizer touched the lives of more than 45 million patients and completed 32 successful launches across the Middle East, Russia and Africa (MERA). The pharmaceutical leader also reached out to around 15,000 patients through 30 patient access programs available in 11 countries across the region. Several industry advancements through government collaborations were also acknowledged. These include the partnership with Haya Karima in Egypt, collaborations with MOH in Morocco to achieve universal health coverage (UHC) and enhance the antimicrobial resistance (AMR) landscape in Morocco, and more recently, a collaboration with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi to advance research through the generation and analysis of real-world data focusing on rare diseases such as Sickle Cell Disease.

Patrick van der Loo, Regional President of Pfizer MERA, commented: "As we come together to mark this momentous milestone, today is an opportunity to acknowledge the endless global breakthroughs we have led over the past 175 years and the immense contributions that we have made to the regional medical landscape over the last 65 years. We are incredibly honored to partner with public sector leaders and to be strategic contributors in driving national healthcare agendas forward, bringing innovative treatments to those who need them wherever they are. As we look back at all our great accomplishments, we are simultaneously looking ahead with the same momentum and renewed commitment to further paving the way for medical excellence. I am confident that the best is yet to come from Pfizer, and I am excited to see how our scientists, researchers and employees will continue to deliver breakthroughs that will change patients' lives in the region and beyond".

Pfizer's recent acquisition of global biotech company Seagen marked the beginning of a strategic focal shift towards oncology with cancer continuing to be a leading cause of death around the world. The acquisition boosted Pfizer's oncology capabilities, with a portfolio now comprising 50+ programs in development. The company has dedicated 40 percent of total Research and Development investments towards oncology while also partnering across the oncology community to maximize accessibility of cancer treatments.

Yasser El Dershaby, Vice President and Regional Medical Lead at Pfizer MERA expressed pride in Pfizer's contributions to modern medicine and its ongoing commitment to pioneering breakthroughs that positively impact patients' lives. He said: "Pfizer has spearheaded clinical trials on a global level to bring the most advanced and effective treatments to the market. Recently, we saw phenomenal results during the third phase of our CROWN trial evaluating Lorlatinib; a lung cancer treatment in people with previously untreated, anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). As we embark on a new chapter, we look forward to driving even more innovations in the pharmaceutical industry to benefit more people across the region and beyond. Our focus is on clinical excellence and medical innovation through continued research and development efforts. We are eager to strengthen our partnership network, leverage cutting-edge technologies, and introduce new products to push the boundaries of what's possible in the field of health and wellness and ensure our offerings reach all those who need them."

Looking ahead, Pfizer is poised to leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance patient outcomes, further expand its oncology offerings and increase vaccine accessibility across the region and beyond. The company aims to have 35 launches across MERA in 2024 and remains committed to enhancing patient access through various access programs and partnerships to improve patient care and foster economic growth.

Furthermore, Pfizer remains dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts to gain better insights of the regional market. These efforts include building a more inclusive colleague experience through different programs such as Pfizer's Leadership Aspiring Future Talents (LAFTA) program, advancing equitable health outcome and ongoing collaborations with organizations like the Arab International Women's Forum (AIWF) to amplify Pfizer's DEI vision and drive positive change within the industry and the broader community.

