AlayaCare Selected by The Medical Team as Key Technology Partner for Integrated Healthcare Solutions

The Medical Team, Inc., a trusted healthcare provider since 1978, has partnered with AlayaCare, a leading home-based care technology platform. With 21 locations across multiple states, The Medical Team is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services. Through this collaboration, the company aims to enhance patient care and remain a provider of choice within its communities.

"Our business, while not complex, becomes complex with different payer sources and locations. Finding a system that could accommodate all our needs was a challenge, and AlayaCare was the one solution that could house all those different factors for us," said Jami VandeVelde, VP of Strategic Planning, The Medical Team.

Real-time data and analytics played a pivotal role in The Medical Team's decision to choose AlayaCare as their technology platform provider. They placed great importance on the ability to access real-time data analytics, recognizing its value in making informed and data-driven decisions. With AlayaCare's robust real-time data capabilities, The Medical Team aims to optimize staffing levels, address acuity concerns promptly, and tackle clinical issues effectively.

"Being able to report out on those through one system is important to us to be able to get a full and a real-time look at everything that's occurring at that particular location. That's probably one of the biggest reasons we chose AlayaCare , because it was able to become very granular for us in setting different configurations and rule sets, and being able to manage the variety of business needs that we have."

"We're excited to welcome The Medical Team into our customer community," said Rhonda Bosch, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at AlayaCare. "We are thrilled to provide them with the tools and data they need to provide meaningful care while optimizing their operational efficiency. We look forward to watching their business grow and and support them in their continued success."

About The Medical Team

Founded in 1978, The Medical Team, Inc. is a privately held healthcare services company headquartered in Reston, VA. With a family of companies and operations in Louisiana, Texas, Michigan, and Virginia, The Medical Team is committed to providing high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services. Accredited by CHAP, our mission is to deliver exceptional care while maintaining regulatory compliance and financial stability. Learn more at: MedicalTeam.com

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 500 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

SOURCE: AlayaCare

