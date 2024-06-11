Signifier Medical Technologies Limited ("Signifier" and the "Company"), a leader in medical technologies specializing in sleep apnea therapy solutions, is thrilled to announce its largest ever order to date. Spectrum Sleep Solutions Inc. has placed a tremendous order for 10,000 units of the innovative eXciteOSA device. This significant order comes on the back of South Carolina's Human and Health Services Medicaid coverage for eXciteOSA, signaling a major step toward expanded accessibility and treatment for sleep apnea sufferers.

The size of the order only further demonstrates how far the Company has come since its inception and especially since its restructuring last year. Since August 2023, under a newer and dynamic leadership supported by a functional new Board, the Company has passed through a series of commercial successes not seen in the Company before.

eXciteOSA is an innovative therapy for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), offering a non-invasive approach to treating the condition. Unlike traditional continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, eXciteOSA uses neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) therapy to build the endurance of the muscles at the back of the tongue, reducing the risk of airway collapse during sleep. With over 15,000 patients being prescribed eXciteOSA, and real-world data demonstrating strong adherence of patients using therapy over 80% of days, this innovative therapy allows patients to complete a session for just 20 minutes during the day, offering them the freedom to breathe naturally, all night long, on their own.

"I am delighted discussions between Signifier and Spectrum Sleep Solutions have culminated in Signifier having achieved its largest ever commercial order, made ever more pertinent that it comes on the heels of a period of profound business consolidation, deepening our associations with technology to drive efficiencies whilst deploying capital in expanding our supply chain. We are building a leading team, led by Yasser Zayni, Signifier's eXciteOSA expert in conjunction with Spectrum Sleep Solutions and their established strategies in developing clinical channels," exclaimed Mujtaba Chohan, Head of Finance and Executive Director of Signifier. "The decision by Spectrum Sleep Solutions to embrace eXciteOSA underscores its efficacy and its ability to revolutionize sleep apnea treatment.

Akhil Tripathi, Signifier's Founder and Director, stated, "Coming off the back of the recent Medicaid coverage in South Carolina, this milestone reflects our ongoing mission to broaden access to innovative therapies for individuals in need. Spectrum Sleep Solutions, a leading healthcare distributor in the US, shares Signifier's vision for eXciteOSA becoming the de-facto first-line therapy in the treatment of sleep apnea and is the first of a sequence of related transactions that Spectrum Sleep Solutions has pledged as they continue to deepen their relationship with the Company.

Spectrum Sleep Solutions' order highlights the growing demand for alternative therapies to treat OSA and emphasizes the importance of expanding access to innovative treatment options. This substantial order supports Spectrum Sleep Solutions' commitment to providing effective sleep apnea treatments to its clients and reinforces Signifier's role as a leader in the field.

Spectrum Sleep Solutions' CEO, Forrest Ackerman, states, "This partnership with Signifier represents a major step in our commitment to offering innovative and effective solutions for sleep apnea and treating hundreds of thousands of patients who are in need of successful and clinically proven alternative therapies for sleep-disordered breathing. The eXciteOSA therapy provides a non-invasive alternative that aligns with our mission to improve patient outcomes and overall quality of life. We look forward to growing our partnership with the firm for years to come and seeing an expansion of the product through our US-wide commercial channels, so that we can positively impact our patient's health and well-being."

Signifier looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Spectrum Sleep Solutions and other healthcare partners as it works to expand the availability of the eXciteOSA device across the United States and beyond.

To learn more about eXciteOSA, please visit www.signifiermedical.com or www.exciteosa.com.

About Signifier Medical Technologies

Signifier is a pioneer in addressing the root causes of sleep-disordered breathing. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing innovative and non-invasive solutions to help people breathe normally and naturally all night without needing to use a wearable medical device or a surgical implant. Founded in 2015, Signifier is at the forefront of sleep therapy, with a mission to develop therapies to improve population health, increase the quality of patients' healthcare experience, and generate healthcare savings. Signifier has offices in London (UK) and Needham (Massachusetts, USA).

About eXciteOSA®

eXciteOSA is a revolutionary daytime therapy for sleep-disordered breathing. Clinically proven to target a common root cause of OSA, eXciteOSA uses NMES to "exercise" the upper airway muscles, working the intrinsic and extrinsic tongue muscles to improve endurance and prevent airway collapse during sleep. Unlike other devices that are used while patients sleep, eXciteOSA is the first commercially available device used while awake.

Signifier is dedicated to engaging with the sleep research community to produce high-quality evidence from rigorous clinical trials.

