Rockwell Automation: Switching Paint To Include Key Sustainability Attributes

One small manufacturing change can have an incredible environmental impact.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) is partnering with Sherwin Williams General Industrial to become the first industrial company in its market space to implement a powder paint with key sustainability attributes. Rockwell will convert most North American painted products (more than half of Rockwell's global usage) to the Sherwin Williams paint called Powdura® ECO. Both companies have strong commitments to improving sustainability in their operations and supporting a circular economy.

Powdura ECO uses resins containing up to 25% post-consumer recycled plastic (rPETs) to reduce carbon emissions and put circular economy principles into action, ultimately helping to mitigate plastic pollution. A next-level approach to sustainability, Powdura ECO offers a remarkable solution to reducing CO2 emissions while maintaining uncompromised performance.

During the second half of FY24, Rockwell will switch over its largest volume paint, used mainly on low voltage and medium voltage motor control centers. This will transition roughly 50% of Rockwell's global paint to a sustainable option, diverting 4.1 million water bottles annually from landfills, and saving 1,232 tons of CO2 after 10 years (based on 410,000 lbs. used annually projected from FY24 sales).

"Powdura ECO helps reduce plastic pollution by giving plastic waste a second life, reusing it as a core raw material in the coating," said Tony Johnson, marketing manager, Sherwin-Williams.

Rockwell is the first industrial company in our market space to implement a powder paint made with post-consumer recycled plastic content.

