Dienstag, 11.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Zeit ist gekommen – diese Aktie könnte jetzt durchstarten!
ACCESSWIRE
11.06.2024 16:26 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Five Things Gen Z Should Do To Prepare for AI in the Workplace

BY ELLIE STEVENS

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / IBM
Originally published on Fast Company

AI has transformed the job market in the last year, here's how recent grads can be better prepared.

While many in Gen Z are fearful of how AI could affect their job security, a new IBM study revealed this boom could actually create jobs. 40% of CEOs surveyed plan to hire additional staff because of generative AI and 51% percent say they are hiring for generative AI roles that did not exist last year, with more than half saying they are struggling to fill key technology roles.

"There is a shift towards hiring people with these skills," says Justina Nixon-Saintil, Vice President and Chief Impact Officer at IBM. "If you do not have basic AI skills, or even advanced AI skills, it is going to be more challenging for you to find meaningful employment."

To capitalize upon these job opportunities, Nixon-Saintil suggests young people begin educating themselves on AI now. She says that there are many free resources and tools online that teach prompt writing, AI ethics and more.

Click here to continue reading on Fast Company

Photo courtesy of Fast Company | Source Photo: Yuri Manei/Pexels

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
