Dienstag, 11.06.2024

WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
11.06.24
17:27 Uhr
127,70 Euro
-0,35
-0,27 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
11.06.2024 16:26 Uhr
110 Leser
Yum! Brands: Cross-Functional Engagement Key to Sustainability: Insights From KFC Global's Chief Development Officer Nivera Wallani and Chief Sustainability Officer Nira Johri at Innovation Forum

KFC

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / This week, KFC Global's Chief Development Officer Nivera Wallani and Chief Sustainability Officer Nira Johri spoke at Innovation Forum's Future of Food and Beverage conference about why cross-functional engagement is the key to turning sustainability ambitions into reality.

They shared how our development, operations, HR, supply chain and marketing teams are working together to engage employees, suppliers and franchisees, create cross-functional governance and embed sustainability throughout our business strategy.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
