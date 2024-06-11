Corporate PPA deal with FTSE 100 company creates a "solid foundation" for near-term solar capacity growth, according to Lynher Energy director. Lynher Energy has signed a 15-year corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) for its 27 MW Twitch Hill Solar Park site in Shropshire, England. Under the agreement, 100% of the site's output will be supplied to an unnamed UK-based FTSE 100 company. The deal is structured as a sleeved physical PPA, meaning an energy supplier or utility will act as an intermediary between the solar plant and offtaker. Construction has already begun at the 36-hectare site ...

