Plotly Wins 2024 Databricks Customer Impact Partner of the Year Award

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Plotly, a Select Databricks ISV partner, proudly announced today that it has been selected by Databricks as the Customer Impact Partner of the Year at the annual Data + AI Summit. The award validates Plotly's exceptional accomplishments via its production-grade data app platform, in partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company.





Databricks Customer Impact Partner of the Year

Plotly wins 2024 Customer Impact Partner of the Year award, showcasing the significant business value achieved by Databricks customers using Plotly.

The Databricks Customer Impact Partner of the Year award recognizes the transformational impact Databricks customers achieve by working in tandem with partners of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. More than 3,000 Databricks customers actively utilize Plotly and Dash for creating and sharing data insights, ranging from interactive visualizations to at-scale production data applications.

This morning, Plotly was also named the most popular data and AI product in the Databricks 2024 State of Data + AI report. The report examines data and AI adoption trends across 10,000+ global Databricks customers to understand how they're approaching ML, adopting GenAI, and responding to evolving governance needs.

Plotly simplifies and unifies the data application development lifecycle for data scientists and domain experts, connecting notebooks, Python coding, and point-and-click paradigms in a scalable platform. As the front end for data science in action, business users in Financial Services, Healthcare, Energy, and other sectors make critical operational decisions using Plotly data applications.

Dave Gibbon, Senior Director - Strategic Partnerships at Plotly, quoted:

"Thousands of Databricks customers globally derive material, impactful business value on a daily basis using Databricks with Plotly. This success cements and extends the impact of Databricks beyond IT and data engineering groups to data scientists, ML/AI engineers, quants, genomic scientists, and more - who can now rapidly develop production-grade interactive data applications for use in turn by business stakeholders."

Fortune 500 companies and other global companies such as S&P Global, CIBC, Shell, Uniper, UK Power Networks, Molson Coors, and Ballard Power benefit from Databricks' at-scale data warehousing, AI modeling, and governance capabilities alongside interactive data applications and notebooks with Plotly Dash Enterprise.

Plotly customers are sharing the business impacts they've realized in three talks at the Databricks Data+AI summit including, "Powering S&P Global Visual Analytics Apps With Databricks And Plotly" and Databricks' "Production Data Applications for AI-Driven Observability".

To stay informed of future Databricks and Plotly joint initiatives, bookmark the Plotly<>Databricks partner page.

