Chesapeake and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alderley Gold, entered into a purchase agreement with Hycroft Mining and its wholly-owned subsidiaries to acquire patents, patent applications, technology and certain other intellectual property rights to a leaching technology that Alderley currently holds under license from Hycroft. Collective Mining again reports very strong results, extending Apollo by up to 150 meters to the northwest, drilling 513.70 meters of 2.20 g/t AuEq and 825.70 meters of 1.11 g/t AuEq. Company overview: Collective Mining - https://www.collectivemining.com ISIN: CA19425C1005 , WKN: A3C88F , FRA: GG1.F , TSXV: CNL.V Chesapeake Gold Corp. - https://www.chesapeakegold.com/ ISIN: CA1651841027 , WKN: 692606 , FRA: CKG.F , TSXV: CKG.V