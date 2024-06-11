Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (Record Id 265418)

With effect from June 12, 2024, the unit rights in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 20, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CLS UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022242376 Order book ID: 339504 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 12, 2024, the paid subscription units in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 12, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CLS BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022242384 Order book ID: 339505 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB