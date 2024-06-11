The Chemours Company: Chemours Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

The report showcases how Chemours' partnerships help drive environmental stewardship and social responsibility

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Today, Chemours announced the seventh edition of its annual Sustainability Report, outlining the Company's progress toward meeting its 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment (CRC) goals. The report titled "Partnering for Progress," showcases how Chemours embraces partnerships to deliver innovative products responsibly and more sustainably, share its success with others, and drive business value.

Chemours' 2023 Sustainability Report highlights include:

Achieved a 52% reduction in operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions since 2018-on track for a 60% reduction by 2030.

Reached a 59% reduction in total process fluorinated organic chemical (FOC) emissions to air and water since 2018-on our way to a 99% or more reduction by 2030.

Met and surpassed our Sustainable Supply Chain goal, assessing the sustainability performance of 81% of suppliers by spend, with 24% demonstrating improvement in sustainability performance. Additionally, 85% of Chemours' supplier partners scored above the average threshold of all companies rated by EcoVadis.

Developed a framework with the Wildlife Habitat Council to conduct a nature assessment and implement a corporate-wide, nature-based initiative in 2024.

Invested $3 million in the Center for Clean Hydrogen as part of the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, which will work to solve the challenges of creating low-cost clean hydrogen and efficient hydrogen energy conversion.

Expanded ChemFEST, our middle school STEM education partnership program, at five sites in the U.S. and Belgium.

Earned Great Place to Work® Certification in 15 global regions, covering more than 92% of Chemours' global workforce.

"Chemours' commitment to sustainability and our values is unwavering. We've made significant progress against our Corporate Responsibility Commitment goals, prioritizing actions that improve how people live, power modern progress, and protect our planet for future generations," said Denise Dignam, President and CEO of Chemours. "We are focused on priorities that matter to our company, customers, and stakeholders, and we fully integrate sustainability into our business decisions and actions across our organization."

Chemours organizes its sustainability strategy and CRC goals around four pillars: Environmental Leadership, Innovation & Sustainable Solutions, Community Impact, and Greatest Place to Work for All. Inspired by the Company's vision, these pillars guide the daily actions and decisions of its employees, from operations and product innovation to stakeholder and community engagement.

"The modern world continues to progress faster each year, and that brings both societal challenges and opportunities for creating a more sustainable world," said Dr. Amber Wellman, Chief Sustainability Officer of Chemours. "Climate change, nature loss, social inequality, and public health are some of the most pressing issues of our time, and they require bold, collaborative action across society. At Chemours, we believe in the power of partnerships to find the best solutions to the biggest challenges and the opportunities they offer to accelerate progress. By working together, and through the unique capabilities of our chemistry, we help enable important applications that deliver on societal goals, such as transitioning to clean energy, driving innovation in low global warming potential thermal management solutions, advancing electronics and electrifying transportation, progressing a greener and more inclusive future, and helping improve lives everywhere."

Strong partnerships are essential to making progress. Learn more about how Chemours' partners are helping strengthen environmental stewardship and social responsibility in the 2023 Sustainability Report.

