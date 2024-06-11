Webster Bank's Pan Asian Collective Celebrates AAPI Month With "Passport To Pan Asia" Events

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Webster's Pan Asian Collective proudly celebrated AAPI month with company-wide events like "Passport to Pan Asia" to honor and create awareness of the different Pan Asian cultures. Many thanks to our Business Resource Group Co-Chairs for organizing so many opportunities for our colleagues to learn and participate!

About Webster

Webster Bank ("Webster") is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Healthcare Financial Services, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits and administration of medical insurance claim settlements solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $76 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

View original content here.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Webster Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Webster Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/webster-bank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Webster Bank

View the original press release on accesswire.com