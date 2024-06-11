Himalaya Technologies, Inc: Himalaya Technologies Provides EVEREST Token Update

Himalaya Technologies (OTC PINK:HMLA), a premier technology development company, today announced key updates for the EVEREST token and www.EverestLPP.com.

The EVEREST token has partnered with NSAVx.com, Inc. to integrate the NSAVpay Payment Plugin into www.EverestLPP.com. The NSAVpay Payment Plugin will enable LP funding partners to fund their commitments using over 400 tokens across the Ethereum, Binance, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Tron networks. NSAVpay provides crypto payment solutions without human interaction by streamlining the purchase process through its suite of Web3 payment products.

Additionally, the company has updated the listing schedule for the EVEREST token as the first LP Partnership launch for www.EverestLPP.com. Initially set for June 6, 2024, the launch has been amended to better position liquidity with NSAVx.com, Dex-Trade, and Uniswap. Token onboarding will be tested on NSAVx.com starting June 12, 2024, at 12:00 PM Eastern. Upon successful testing, the new listing schedule will be announced by Wednesday, June 12, via all HMLA social media platforms and the official HMLA and EVEREST token groups on www.TheAlley.io.

EVEREST Tokenomics

Name: The EVEREST Token

Symbol: EVEREST

Max Supply: 250,000,000

Decimals: 9

Network: Etherscan

Contract Address: 0xD8Ac7ac1b906f7DdC431129b279Dc68edBF300aA

Holders: Pre-Launch

Type: EverestLPP.com Utility

A spokesperson for HMLA commented, "With the integration of NSAVpay into the www.EverestLPP.com platform, we can simplify the LP Partnership process while increasing spendability within the HMLA ecosystem. We are also proud to announce our alliance with TheAlley.io, which will serve as the official social media platform for HMLA and EVEREST corporate announcements, special alerts, and AMA podcasts. Through TheAlley.io, we will communicate directly with our shareholders and interested parties about all things Himalaya. Join us at https://www.thealley.io."

About Himalaya Technologies: Listed on OTC: HMLA, Himalaya Technologies is a technology development company dedicated to nurturing and launching innovative projects enhanced by blockchain and AI resources.

About NSAVpay: NSAVpay is the proprietary payment platform developed by NSAVx.com. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV) NSAVx.com is paving the way for new and innovative Web3 technologies that can be used in-real-life.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that Himalaya Technologies, Inc. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to Himalaya's stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Himalaya's business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company's future revenues, financial condition, or stock price, nor is it a solicitation for investment.

Himalaya Contact

Investor Relations

(630) 708-0750

IR@himalayatechnologies.com

Follow us on X @HMLAtech

Media Contact

Organization: Himalaya Technologies, Inc

Contact Person: Ryan Nguyen

Website: https://www.himalayatechnologies.com

Email: IR@himalayatechnologies.com

Contact Number: +12283664969

Address: 12653 E 104th Dr, Commerce City, CO 80022, USA

City: Commerce City

State: Colorado

Country: United States

SOURCE: Himalaya Technologies, Inc

