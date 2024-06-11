The Future of FinTech: Industry-Leader QuantVue Launches New Automated Trading Suite For Proprietary Firm Evaluation Success

QuantVue releases QuantVue ATS: a best-in-class automated trading software suite powered by machine learning built for futures & Forex prop firm traders

QuantVue launches QuantVue ATS a fully automated trading software that gives futures and Forex proprietary firm traders the ability to pass their evaluations, secure funding and grow profits. QuantVue ATS was created to eliminate emotions typically involved in standard manual trading, removing barriers to trader success. QuantVue's cutting-edge trading system features real-time algorithms, allowing experienced traders to optimize and refine trading results easily and efficiently.

Aside from powerful software solutions, QuantVue clients benefit from:

An unmatched digital community of more than 6,000 experienced futures & FX traders packed with 10+ hours of educational video content.

The "Ultimate Traders Hub" gives traders a centralized digital location to track trades, backtest strategies, monitor news and take personal data anywhere.

QuantVue tools are available on NinjaTrader, TradingView and Sierra Chart.

QuantVue is a dedicated partner with leading virtual private server vendor ChartVPS.

"Unlike other trading software vendors, we have the ability to leverage our in-house institutional developers and professional traders with decades of experience. We work daily to consistently upgrade and improve our products so that clients always receive the highest-performing prop trading solutions." said QuantVue CEO Michael Santucci.

QuantVue is committed to client satisfaction and is trusted globally with a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on TrustPilot with 100+ top-rated reviews. "QuantVue's indicators are absolutely amazing! They have helped my trading tremendously and helped me consistently pass prop firm challenges. Also, their customer support is fantastic! They are always there to answer questions. I highly recommend!" said QuantVue Customer Blake C.

QuantVue has demonstrated exponential growth proving they have successfully tapped into a solution-hungry niche market. Created by professional traders, QuantVue bridges the gap between retail trading and solutions accessible only to large-scale institutions. To learn more about QuantVue visit https://www.quantvue.io/

Press Contact:

info@quantvue.io

About QuantVue:

QuantVue is a market leader in futures proprietary firm trading indicators, automation and expert training. QuantVue trading tools support futures and FX traders to pass prop firm evaluations and maximize profitability. Our company develops advanced systems for TradingView, NinjaTrader and Sierra Chart. QuantVue is the preeminent software vendor for experienced traders seeking a competitive edge in the markets. For details visit https://www.quantvue.io/

SOURCE: QuantVue

