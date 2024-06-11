Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.06.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2024 13:06 Uhr
Nevada Exploration Inc. Submits Application to Change Name to URZ3 Energy Corp

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NGE; OTCQB: NVDEF) announces it has filed an application with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") to change the Company's name from Nevada Exploration Inc. to URZ3 Energy Corp. and trading symbol from "NGE" to "URZ". The name change is subject to final approval by the TSX-V.

Trading in the common shares of the Company under the new name and symbol on the TSX-V will commence at market opening on June 13, 2024. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "NVDEF".

"This company name and trade symbol change will better reflect the direction of the Company as it diversifies its interest into Uranium. It is important to note that the company is retaining its core gold assets in Nevada and will continue to look for opportunities to monetize its unique gold exploration methodology" said Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO.

There is no change in the capitalization of the Company pursuant to the change of name and new trading symbol. No action is required by existing shareholders of the Company with respect to the name change and new trading symbol. Outstanding common shares and warrants certificates or DRS notices do not need to be exchanged. The Company's new CUSIP number is 91733V104 and its new ISIN number is CA91733V1040.

For further information, please contact:

Nevada Exploration Inc.
Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO
Telephone: (604) 307-6450
Email: info@nevadaexploration.com
Website: www.nevadaexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
