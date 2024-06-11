LAIKA's Award-Winning Iconic First Film Back In Theaters Around the World This August

LAIKA proudly celebrates the 15th Anniversary of its acclaimed 2009 stop-motion animated film Coraline returning it to theaters around the world in newly remastered 3D for a special limited engagement starting August 15 through partnerships with Fathom in the US and Trafalgar Releasing internationally. The film will also be available in 2D format.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611519142/en/

Artwork Courtesy: LAIKA

Tickets on sale date is Friday, June 21st at 6am PT. For more information about the global release, visit coraline.com.

Combining the visionary imaginations of celebrated author Neil Gaiman (Sandman) and groundbreaking film studio LAIKA (Kubo and the Two Strings, ParaNorman, the upcoming Wildwood), Coraline is a wondrous and thrilling, fun and suspenseful animated adventure.

"LAIKA set the 3D standard with the 2009 release of Coraline," says LAIKA CMOO David Burke. "This newly remastered version, in the works for three years, brings Neil Gaiman's enchanting story to life in stunning, stereoscopic 3D detail, and is a love letter to LAIKA fans everywhere. Thanks to our partnerships with Fathom and Trafalgar Releasing, we are thrilled to bring this cinematic jewel to a global audience this year. The release will include an early glimpse of LAIKA's upcoming film, Wildwood, making it the must-see film event of the summer."

"Everybody loves Coraline and Fathom is proud to partner once again with our friends at LAIKA to bring her back to theaters," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom. "Last year's extended run was a testament to this film's popularity and now that fans will get to see it in beautifully remastered 3D, it makes this screening that much more special."

"We are thrilled to partner with LAIKA to bring Coraline to audiences worldwide," added Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. "For many of these territories, this will be the first time a new generation of Coraline fans will be able to experience the magic of the film on the big screen in remastered 3D."

LAIKA's Coraline has been announced as part of the 2024 Annecy Classics program, which celebrates animation's magical moments. Coraline was awarded the festival's prestigious Cristal Award when it was released.

Coraline was written and directed by stop-motion auteur Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Wendell Wild) and stars Dakota Fanning, Ian McShane, Teri Hatcher, Keith David, John Hodgman, and British comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders. The film was nominated for the Oscar and Golden Globe; won the Cristal Award at Annecy and was named one of the best films of the year by AFI. It won three Annie Awards for Best Music, Character Design and Production Design.

11-year-old Coraline Jones (Fanning) is feisty, curious, and intrepid beyond her years. She and her parents (Hatcher, Hodgman) have just relocated from Michigan to Oregon. Missing her friends and finding her parents to be distracted by their work, Coraline tries to find some excitement in her new environment but seriously doubts that her new home can provide anything truly intriguing to her. But when she walks through a secret door in her living room and ventures down an eerie passageway, she discovers an alternate version of her life and existence. On the surface, this parallel reality is similar to her real life only much better. The adults, including the solicitous Other Mother (Hatcher), seem much more welcoming to her. Even the mysterious Cat (David) now regards her as the center of attention. She begins to think that this Other World might be where she belongs. But when her wondrously off-kilter, fantastical visit turns dangerous and Other Mother schemes to keep her there, Coraline musters all of her resourcefulness, determination, and bravery to get back home and save her family.

Praise for Coraline

"An exquisitely realized 3D stop-motion animated feature." New York Times

"The best 3-D movie I've ever seen… Coraline is in a class by itself." Entertainment Tonight

"Terrifying and beautiful, believable and fantastical." 5 stars." Empire Magazine

"Deserves to be seen in all its Big screen 3D glory." Variety

"Dazzling a certified wild ride." Rolling Stone

"A visual marvel. Gorgeous to watch in all its dazzling stop-motion animation splendor." USA Today

About LAIKA

LAIKA was founded in 2005 in Oregon by President CEO Travis Knight. The studio's five films Coraline (2009), ParaNorman (2012), The Boxtrolls (2014), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) and Missing Link (2019) have all been nominated for the Academy Award for Outstanding Animated Feature. Kubo and the Two Strings won the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film and received an additional Oscar nomination for Visual Effects. Missing Link was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Animated Film. LAIKA was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar in 2016 for its innovation in 3D printing. LAIKA is currently in production on its next animated film Wildwood. The studio is developing The Night Gardener, an animated film from an original idea by Bill Dubuque, creator of the hit series Ozark. LAIKA has launched a Live Action subsidiary and is developing a feature film based on the action thriller novel Seventeen by screenwriter John Brownlow. LAIKA.com

YouTube

Twitter

Facebook

IG

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit FathomEvents.com.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide led by an international team based in the UK, US and Germany. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with international distribution for TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR, the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611519142/en/

Contacts:

Fathom

Colette Carey

ccarey@fathomevents.com

Trafalgar Releasing

Coraline@ddapr.com

LAIKA

Maggie Begley/MBC

Maggie@mbcprinc.com; 310.749.3055