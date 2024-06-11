Osteotec and TriMed, Inc., agree distribution partnership for the Osteotec Silicone Finger Implant

NEWBURY, England, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteotec, a leading UK manufacturer and distributor of medical devices, is pleased to announce a strategic distribution partnership with TriMed, Inc., a medical device company based in Valencia, California, that develops solutions used in the treatment of orthopaedic injuries.

This collaboration, launched in February, signifies a major advance in Osteotec's mission to extend the reach of its product portfolio across the United States, with a special focus on delivering its flagship product, the Osteotec Silicone Finger Implant.

A one-piece, ?exible silicone elastomer implant, the Osteotec Silicone Finger Implant is designed to improve the function of metacarpophalangeal (MCP) or proximal interphalangeal (PIP) joints disabled by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis or joint trauma and reduce pain in affected joints.

Available in 11 sizes and supplied sterile, the Osteotec Silicone Finger Implant is placed in the proximal and distal intramedullary canals of either MCP or PIP joints during arthroplasty.

"TriMed is not only one of the leading innovators in the field of orthopaedics but shares our commitment to exceptional customer service and providing surgeons with options that improve patient outcomes," said Osteotec Sales and Marketing Director Dean Stockwell.

"Osteotec has successfully distributed the TriMed upper extremity portfolio in the UK for more than a decade, and we are proud to build on this long-term partnership to expand access to our products in the United States.

"We look forward to working with the TriMed team to grow and support sales of the Osteotec Silicone Finger Implant through our shared expertise, ensuring their customers receive the highest quality experience, service and support within the industry."

Designed and manufactured in the UK, the Osteotec Silicone Finger Implant and instrumentation has been in clinical use in the UK for more than 20 years and has been sold in more than a dozen markets across six continents since it was launched in 2004.

The strategic alliance between Osteotec and TriMed, Inc., is expected to make the Osteotec Silicone Finger Implant widely available across the United States for the first time, accelerating growth and contributing to significant sales and revenue increases.

Incorporated in 1997 to advance the treatment of complex periarticular fractures, TriMed's unique methods and inventive technologies have established the company as an industry leader in treating complex musculoskeletal pathologies of the upper and lower extremities.

"We're excited to be offering the Osteotec Silicone Finger Implant to our customers across the United States, and to be bringing another tried and tested product to the market that provides surgeons with more solutions," said TriMed Senior Vice President Jon Mills.

"We think that our team, customers and their patients will benefit from this successful collaboration, and it will also create even more opportunities for growth and ongoing success."

The Osteotec Silicone Finger Implant is available in the United States from TriMed now. For more information, visit trimedortho.com.

