Deutsche Bahn selects Getac S410 Laptops for Maintenance and Inspection of Trains

Getac supports new major customers in the rail sector with digitalisation and automation - for safe, sustainable rail operations

News in brief:

DB recently started using S410 rugged laptops for reliable inspection, maintenance and operation of trains and locomotives.

Getac S410 solutions enable fast, efficient processes to get trains back on the rails quickly.

TAIPEI, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Bahn AG is now using Getac rugged S410 laptops for numerous operational workflows. IT-HAUS GmbH, headquartered in Föhren near Trier, Germany has won the corresponding tender with Getac and is now supplying DB. S410 laptops are used specifically for revision and general inspections as well as for maintenance and repairs; they are intended to help minimise train downtimes.

Professionalism in digitisation

Getac's rugged S410 laptops support the digitalisation and automation processes and thus ensure fast and efficient inspection and maintenance. In the event of system-related failures, damage or accidental damage, trains will quickly be made operational again and downtimes further minimised.

Additional Getac S410 applications at Deutsche Bahn include automated reporting and documentation, regular monitoring of safety-relevant equipment and the completion of complex inspection services, revisions and general inspections.

With the Getac S410 laptops, the service technicians can work on different trains with different systems at the same time. This allows the creation of reports for trains involved in accidents and read out the systems in the workshops. When checking engines or searching for faults in and under the trains, a reliable device with an easy-to-read display, illuminated keyboard and various connections (such as RS232 or RJ45) is essential. The S410 also offers robust reliability when working in the workshop, or outdoors, in a wide range of weather conditions.

Furthermore, What was particularly important to the customer was a secure procedure in the event of unexpected failures. Here, the Hot Swap Service from IT-HAUS and the Getac Self-Maintainer programme ensure reduced downtimes.

Intelligent, Safe Maintenance

Getac devices are also being utilised for automated reporting of vehicle components condition directly to the maintenance workshops or for the automatic provision of spare parts. Thanks to digital diagnostics and inspection systems, the Getac S410 provides DB employees with even better support and reduces their workload.

"We are very proud to support Deutsche Bahn with our rugged computing solutions," says Eric Yeh, Managing Director of Getac Technology GmbH. "Our S410 laptops are extremely powerful and reliable, very easy to use and enable a high degree of digitalisation, thanks also to 5G technology. They are ideal for smooth operations in harsh environments and therefore particularly suitable for the challenging tasks in this area."

