Annovis Bio, Inc.: Annovis Bio's Buntanetap Found Safe and Effective in High-Risk Alzheimer's Patients

MALVERN, Pa., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a late-stage drug platform company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announces that its recent Phase II/III Alzheimer's study of its lead drug candidate, Buntanetap, showed statistically significant efficacy and safety in both carriers and non-carriers of Apolipoprotein E4 (APOE4), a genetic cause of AD.

Key Findings:

Efficacy in Early AD Patients: In patients with early AD (MMSE 21-24), Buntanetap showed a statistically significant dose-response in ADAS-Cog11 scores, with a -3.3 points improvement over baseline and -2.3 points improvement from placebo.

APOE4 Carriers : In APOE4 carriers treated with 15mg Buntanetap, there was a -3.15 improvement in ADAS-Cog11 scores.

: In APOE4 carriers treated with 15mg Buntanetap, there was a -3.15 improvement in ADAS-Cog11 scores. Comparable Safety: Buntanetap was found to be equally safe in both APOE4 carriers and non-carriers, with no instances of ARIA (Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities).

Patient Breakdown: The study included 159 APOE4 carriers (33 homozygotes and 126 heterozygotes) and 159 APOE4 non-carriers.

Scientific Context: Recent findings published in Nature Medicine have redefined APOE4 homozygosity as a distinct genetic form of Alzheimer's disease, requiring individualized prevention strategies, clinical trials, and treatments. This study emphasized the near-full penetrance of AD biology in APOE4 homozygotes, suggesting that these patients represent a significant target group for therapeutic interventions.

Safety Insights: Dr. Samuel Gandy, an Alzheimer's researcher at Mount Sinai, highlighted the heightened safety risks for APOE4 homozygotes from anti-amyloid drugs, such as Leqembi, which have been associated with serious side effects like brain swelling and bleeding. When the Food and Drug Administration approved the anti-amyloid drug Leqembi last year, it required a black-box warning - the agency's strongest caution - because of safety concerns for people with two copies of APOE4. However, Buntanetap demonstrated no increased safety issues compared to placebo, even in APOE4 carriers.

During our upcoming investor call, we will discuss the recent New York Times article that underscores the serious implications for APOE4 carriers.

Future Plans: Encouraged by these results, Annovis Bio is planning an 18-month Phase III trial focusing on biomarker-positive early AD patients. This trial aims to further validate Buntanetap's efficacy and safety profile and will be conducted under the guidance of the FDA.

About Buntanetap: Buntanetap (formerly known as Posiphen or ANVS401) targets neurodegeneration by inhibiting the formation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP43. By improving synaptic transmission, axonal transport, and reducing neuroinflammation, Buntanetap aims to reverse neurodegeneration in AD, PD, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

About Annovis Bio Inc.: Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio Inc. is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company's innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Website

