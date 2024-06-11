Tron DAO

TRON DAO Announces HackaTRON Season 6 Qualifiers



NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO Geneva, Switzerland | June 11, 2024 09:55 AM Eastern Daylight Time Geneva, Switzerland, June 11, 2024 - With HackaTRON Season 6 coming to a close, the TRON DAO team, alongside HTX DAO , BitTorrent Chain (BTTC), and JustLend DAO hosted a series of innovations that has taken the blockchain landscape by storm. This season, participants redefined the digital landscape across multiple tracks. Web3, DeFi, Artistry, Builder, and Integration tracks produced unique projects that helped push the needle forward in the blockchain space. HackaTRON Season 6 attracted over 1,100 participants, each developing their own distinct project on TRON's interface. The prize pool featured up to $650,000*, including $500,000 in TRX, TRON network's native utility token, and $150,000 in energy, which can be used to subsidize transactions and smart contract interactions on the TRON network. Alongside hundreds of new participants, Season 6 boasted a lineup of prestigious sponsors. The sponsors consisted of ChainGPT , Solidus AI Tech , and Ankr as the diamond sponsors, with Kima Finance as the platinum sponsor, GT-Protocol as the gold sponsor , and Router Protocol as the silver sponsor. We'd like to thank our sponsors for sustaining a safe and productive environment for TRONics to grow. This HackaTRON inspired productive competition and led to the selection of winners by both judges and the community, as listed below. *All prizes are issued in TRX or TRON network Energy, not USD, restrictions applied. All contest rules can be viewed here: https://trons6.devpost.com/rules Judge-Selected Winners The top contenders in each judge-evaluated category will be awarded as follows: the champion will receive $25,000; the runner-up, $15,000; the third-place finisher, $10,000; and those in fourth and fifth places will take home $8,000 and $6,000, respectively. Web3 Track: The Web3 category aims to honor teams that usher along the transition of Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 by introducing next-gen DAO tools, SocialFi, blockchain/web infrastructure, SDKs, and other Dapps. The winners of the Web3 track are as follows: BlinkAI by Blink

by Blink Transatron by Transatron

by Transatron Toqen Factory by Decentra

by Decentra CIROTRX by Brutus Finance

by Brutus Finance SaveWallet by TronSave DeFi Track: Showcasing projects that transform finance through decentralization, empowering individuals with transparent, accessible, and inclusive protocols for asset management. The winners of the DeFi track are as follows: HandShake by HandShakers

by HandShakers GuessThePrice by GuessThePrice

by GuessThePrice ChickenSwap/Bot by Coconut Chicken

by Coconut Chicken Staqe Protocol by Decentra

by Decentra TronEnergize by TronEnergize Artistry Track: Where entertainment meets blockchain technology. The artistry track spotlights creative prowess in visual projects that embrace GameFi, NFTs, assets, and ventures related to the Metaverse. The winners of the Artistry track are as follows: Unclaimed: Fall of Mankind by Unclaimed

by Unclaimed TOBA by TOBA Projects

by TOBA Projects STAR-EX by Theras-Labs

by Theras-Labs Decentralised Character AI by PixelCrafter

by PixelCrafter Tronquility by Arcane Oracle Builder Track: Acknowledging teams who have previously participated in TRON hackathons and have a working project that they would like to improve upon and update with new features. The winners of the Builder track are as follows: Block Fabric by BlockFabric

by BlockFabric Solide by Solide Project

by Solide Project USTX BOND by USTX

by USTX Monetizado by Monetizado

by Monetizado Pravahini by Pravahini Integration Track: The Integration track, previously coined as the A.I. track, prompts participants to integrate advanced protocols into the TRON ecosystem, urging them to incorporate existing protocols, Dapps, or services on TRON/BTTC into their applications. Participants create impactful features/tools for enhancing applications within the TRON/BTTC ecosystems. The winners of the Integration track are as follows: JustMoney Explorer by JustMoney

by JustMoney CodeHive by HiveTeam

by HiveTeam AnkerPay Tron by AnkerPay

by AnkerPay File-Wallet by AmphibianDev

by AmphibianDev BttTipBot by onchaindev Community Forum Selected Winners For the winners chosen by the vibrant TRON community forum, the prize distribution is equally exciting: the first-place victor will secure $7,000; the second-place winner will be granted $6,000; the third-place will receive $5,000; and the fourth and fifth-place winners will be rewarded with $4,000 and $3,000, respectively. Web3 Track: SaveWallet by TronSave

by TronSave ClaimFreeTRX by Stian

by Stian uDawgBot by uDawgDAO

by uDawgDAO CIROTRX by Brutus Finance

by Brutus Finance Promptron by 0xmad DeFi Track: TronEnergize by TronEnergize

by TronEnergize GuessThePrice by GuessThePrice

by GuessThePrice ChickenSwap/Bot by Coconut Chicken

by Coconut Chicken HandShake by HandShakers

by HandShakers Nobles by Nobles Artistry Track: Unclaimed: Fall of Mankind by Unclaimed

by Unclaimed Decentralised Character AI by PixelCrafter

by PixelCrafter STAR-EX by Theras-Labs

by Theras-Labs Strongcoin by Strongteam

by Strongteam Cricket Clash by Cricket Clash Builder Track: JustMoney Swap by JustMoney

by JustMoney Pravahini by Pravahini

by Pravahini World Craft by World Craft'ers

by World Craft'ers OnChainVision by onchaindev

by onchaindev AwpSwap by AwpSwap Integration Track: JustMoney Explorer by JustMoney

by JustMoney BttTipBot by onchaindev

by onchaindev IntegraTRON by Decon

by Decon File-Wallet by AmphibianDev

by AmphibianDev CodeHive by HiveTeam Spotlight on Community Champions At the heart of HackaTRON's success lies the commendable efforts of the 'Top 10 Community Contributors', a testament to the power of active participation. These individuals are acknowledged for their unwavering commitment, each meriting a reward of $500: Andreaxino

Chukseucharia

Fabsltsa

Gordian

HODL

Ines_valerie

Manfred_jr

Nweke-nature1

Prince-Onscolo

Youngyuppie Key Dates to Remember Upon being recognized in the top five of their respective tracks, the community-selected qualifiers will have 100% of their prize amount distributed while judge-selected qualifiers will initially have 30% of their prize amounts allocated. Upon their respective projects launching on the TRON mainnet, the other 70% will be rewarded. The deadline to complete this requirement is June 28th. As HackaTRON Season 6 wraps up, the excitement for Season 7 is already building. Stay tuned for more updates on the HackaTRON competition and other initiatives within the TRON ecosystem. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of June 2024, it has over 233.71 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 7.75 billion total transactions, and over $21.82 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network Company Website https://trondao.org/



