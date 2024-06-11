Less is indeed More: Wacaco proudly unveils the Minipresso GR2, setting new standards in Portable Espresso Excellence!

HONG KONG, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacaco Company Ltd, a global leader in portable espresso makers, proudly introduces the Minipresso GR2 - the latest innovation in ground coffee portable espresso machines.

Building upon the success of the original Minipresso GR launched in 2013, the Minipresso GR2 embodies inclusivity and innovation in the world of coffee. Crafted with passion and inspired by nature, its minimalist design serves as your gateway to a perfectly brewed, aromatic espresso, accessible to all. Wacaco's mission is to democratize the joy of flavorful coffee, ensuring it's an experience without boundaries.

By incorporating innovative wheat-composed polymers and achieving a 30% reduction in size, the Minipresso GR2 exemplifies sustainable design, propelling us toward a greener future. This eco-friendly espresso maker operates entirely by hand, eliminating the need for electricity. The Minipresso GR2 is not only eco-friendly and ultra-portable but also redefines convenience for coffee enthusiasts worldwide.

Dedicated to delivering the ultimate user experience, Wacaco's design team has meticulously refined the coffee basket, seamlessly integrating it into the machine head. Most notably, it is now adjustable, allowing users to choose between 8 or 12 grams of ground coffee. This unique feature sets this portable espresso machine apart as the only one in the market offering such flexibility, showcasing Wacaco's unwavering commitment to innovation. As a testament to this dedication to great design, the Minipresso GR2 has already won both IF and Reddot 2024 design awards.

Discover the Minipresso GR2 today and elevate your coffee experience to new heights.

The Minipresso GR2 is available for retail at $59.90 USD via https://www.wacaco.com/products/minipresso-gr2

About Wacaco:

Established in 2013 in Hong Kong by Hugo Cailleton and Jessie Wang, Wacaco Company Limited swiftly emerged as one of the premier manufacturers of portable coffee makers worldwide. Our brand advocates for breaking traditional boundaries of coffee making with our 'brew anywhere' mentality, all while upholding unwavering standards in quality and design.

