Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Cavendish Hydrogen ASA, on First North NOK

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Cavendish Hydrogen ASA, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from June 12, 2024. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: CAVENo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0013219535 Order book ID: 339535 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB