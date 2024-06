Asia Properties, Inc.: ASPZ Engages PCAOB Auditor

Asia Properties Inc. (OTC PINK:ASPZ) today announced that is conducting a four (4) year audit.

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / The Company signed an engagement letter on May 16, 2024 with Boladale Lawal & Co, a PCAOB audit firm. The four audits include 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 and should remedy any previous deficiencies flagged by the regulators. The Company plans to file a registration statement with the SEC after completing an acquisition along with the necessary audits.

CEO Debra Childers commented, "we are very pleased to initiate this house keeping chore and moving forward with our business. The Company has been seeking to acquire a business, strategic assets or mining claims."

About the Company

Asia Properties Inc, is a Wyoming, USA domiciled junior mining company, intent on acquiring gold claims and mines and commodity based assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

ASPZ has 72.69 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.60 million shares at DTC.

Contact:

Asia Properties Inc.

Investor Relations

Aric Recker

arecker@iroverflow.com

SOURCE: Asia Properties Inc.

