ACCESSWIRE
11.06.2024
Marketing Card Technology, LLC: MCT to Manufacture Non-Reloadable Prepaid Cards Made From Renewable Wood Fiber

Durable and Elegant Engineered Board Stock is a Sustainable Alternative to PVC

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Marketing Card Technology, LLC (MCT), a leading manufacturer of credit, debit, and prepaid payment cards, is now offering open-loop, non-reloadable prepaid payment cards made from sustainably forested wood fiber instead of plastic. The cards are rigid and water-resistant, designed to mimic the look and feel of traditional plastic materials. As part of the qualification process, MCT subjected the material to both rigorous internal testing and third-party testing. Customers have the option of either sustainably sourced virgin fiber or post-consumer recycled fiber. Available features include magnetic stripes, holograms, foils, signature panels, and a variety of specialty inks and coatings.

Prepaid cards fanned out against a forest backdrop



Push Venkitasamy, President & CEO of Marketing Card Technology, said: "We're excited to bring plastic-free open-loop prepaid cards to the market. More and more card issuers want an alternative to virgin PVC. We find that each brand has unique needs, based on their customer profile, their environmental goals, and the design and function of their cards. We want to give our customers the flexibility to select the material best suited for their unique situation. For this reason, we are always on the lookout for innovative materials that will expand MCT's BetterCore portfolio of card products. Secure payment cards made from sustainably-forested wood fiber are an exciting addition to the BetterCore family."

MCT is proud to hold FSC® Chain-of-Custody certification (FSC-C197562) from the Forest Stewardship Council for both of its Illinois manufacturing sites. The Forest Stewardship Council is a global independent nonprofit organization that has established a certification program to promote responsible forestry. FSC Chain-of-Custody certification enables the control and tracking of FSC-certified material at every step of the supply chain, from forests to the finished product.

Marketing Card Technology is an EMV-Co approved, U.S.-based, and minority-owned provider of card manufacturing and direct mail services. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, MCT provides plastic and paper cards used for payments, gifting, access, ticketing, ID, membership, and marketing promotions. MCT's direct mail operation in Darien, Illinois, mails up to 1.5 million direct mail pieces daily on behalf of businesses, nonprofits, and public organizations nationwide.

Contact Information

Push Venkitasamy
President & CEO
push@mctechnology.com
331-801-7557

SOURCE: Marketing Card Technology, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
