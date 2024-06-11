Anzeige
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Tradegate
06.06.24
18:34 Uhr
0,041 Euro
-0,004
-9,78 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.06.2024
Superdry plc: Restructuring Plan - Results of meetings of the Plan Creditors

DJ Superdry plc: Restructuring Plan - Results of meetings of the Plan Creditors 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Restructuring Plan - Results of meetings of the Plan Creditors 
11-Jun-2024 / 16:02 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION 
WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. 
NOTHING IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SHALL CONSTITUTE OR FORM A PART OF ANY OFFER, INVITATION OR RECOMMENDATION TO PURCHASE, 
SELL OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION. NOTHING IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULD BE INTERPRETED AS A TERM 
OR CONDITION OF THE EQUITY RAISE. NOTHING CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED UPON IN 
CONNECTION WITH, OR ACT AS AN INDUCEMENT TO ENTER INTO, ANY INVESTMENT ACTIVITY. ANY DECISION TO PURCHASE, SUBSCRIBE 
FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE, OR TO SELL OR OTHERWISE DISPOSE OF, ANY SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MUST BE 
MADE ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN AND INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE CIRCULAR. PLEASE SEE THE 
IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. 
Unless otherwise stated, defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular 
published by the Company on 21 May 2024 (the "Circular"). 
 
11 June 2024 
Superdry plc 
("Superdry" or the "Company") 
 
Restructuring Plan - Results of meetings of the Plan Creditors 
On 16 April 2024 the Company announced that C-Retail Limited (the "Plan Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the 
Company, had launched a restructuring plan pursuant to Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006, which will affect certain of 
the Plan Company's creditors (the "Plan Creditors") in order to implement a restructuring of the Plan Company's UK 
property estate and retail cost base (the "Restructuring Plan"). 
The Restructuring Plan is, along with the Equity Raise and the Delisting, part of the Capital and Restructuring 
Measures being undertaken by the Group. Each element of this package is inter-conditional upon the others, such that 
the package as a whole requires each of the Restructuring Plan, the Equity Raise and the Delisting to be approved. 
Meetings of each of the thirteen classes of the Plan Creditors to vote on the Restructuring Plan were held on 10 June 
2024 (the "Plan Meetings"). 
The Company is pleased to announce that there was a high level of turnout at the Plan Meetings and 99% by value of the 
Plan Creditors which attended the Plan Meetings (in person or by proxy) voted in favour of the measures proposed in the 
Restructuring Plan. 
The Company is grateful for the support shown by the Plan Creditors at the Plan Meetings. This will allow the Plan 
Company to continue with the next step in the Capital and Restructuring Measures which is the Shareholders' vote on the 
Resolutions to approve the Equity Raise, the Delisting, certain articles and share capital changes and the Rule 9 
Waiver and Related Party Transaction to be proposed at the General Meeting to be held at Unit 60 The Runnings, 
Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL51 9NW on 14 June 2024 at 9.00 a.m. The Board unanimously recommends that Shareholders 
vote in favour of the Resolutions. 
If the Resolutions are passed, the Plan Company will ask the High Court to sanction the Restructuring Plan at a hearing 
to commence on 17 June 2024. 
The Restructuring Plan is, together with the Equity Raise and Delisting, part of a key package of measures that are 
needed to avoid the Company and the Plan Company entering into insolvency, and will allow Superdry to return to a more 
stable footing, accelerate its turnaround plan and drive it towards a viable and sustainable future. The background to, 
and reasons for, the Capital and Restructuring Measures are set out in the announcement made by the Company on 21 May 
2024. 
Commenting on the result of the Plan Creditors meeting, Gavin Maher, Senior Managing Director at Teneo, said "Having 
99% of those creditors that voted being in favour means that the Plan Company has achieved an important milestone in 
securing creditor support for the Restructuring Plan." 
 
Enquiries 
Superdry 
Peter Sj?lander, Chairman                        44 (0) 1242 586747 
 
Teneo Financial Advisory Limited (Financial Adviser to the Plan Company) 
Gavin Maher 
                                     44 (0) 208 052 2345 
Jonathan Lees 
 
Peel Hunt LLP (Sole Sponsor and Financial Adviser to Superdry) 
George Sellar 
                                     44 (0) 207 418 8900 
Michael Nicholson 
 
Andrew Clark 
 
Brunswick Group LLP (Financial PR to Superdry) 
                                     44 (0) 207 404 5959 
Tim Danaher 
 
N. M. Rothschild & Sons Limited (Financial Adviser to Julian Dunkerton) 44 (0) 121 600 5252 
John Byrne 
Charles Fenwick

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  327294 
EQS News ID:  1922887 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1922887&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2024 11:03 ET (15:03 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
