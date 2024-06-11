Anzeige
11.06.2024 17:38 Uhr
Inogen Alliance Announces New Podcast, Rethinking EHS: Global Goals. Local Delivery

An Inogen Alliance Podcast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Inogen Alliance is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of a new podcast, Rethinking EHS: Global Goals. Local Delivery.

The key to a sustainable future lies in our ability to coordinate global efforts built on the foundation of local expertise. So how can those of us passionate about protecting planet and people harness this knowledge and turn it into practical solutions on a worldwide scale?

On this podcast, we'll traverse the globe to unearth the stories of EHS and sustainability communities making an impact on the ground. We'll share compelling stories, expert insights, and diverse perspectives to highlight tangible solutions and share innovative strategies to drive change. Whether you're an EHS practitioner, a sustainability specialist, or a leader striving to improve your organization, join us, as we explore the path forward and Rethink EHS.

Our Associate Sponsors of this podcast include: Anew Global Consulting Limited, ANTEA Brasil, Antea Group USA, Ayrton Group, Baden Consulting, denxpert EHS&S software , EnviroSolutions & Consulting , HPC AG, Sustainera Solutions and Tonkin + Taylor.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify and start listening this June.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Inogen Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance



View the original press release on accesswire.com

