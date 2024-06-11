AAHOA and Bookit N Go Announce Strategic Partnership for Online Booking Platform

Great step forward for AAHOA member hotels

AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association) and Bookit N Go, a pioneering travel technology startup, have announced a partnership in which Bookit N Go will become a strategic booking partner to the association.

Under the agreement, Bookit N Go will leverage its cutting-edge Online Travel Agency (OTA) platform to drive successful bookings for AAHOA Member hotels while offering the lowest flat commissions across the board.

"We look forward to collaborating with Bookit N Go as a strategic booking partner," AAHOA Chairman Miraj S. Patel said. "This partnership represents a paradigm shift in how hotel bookings are handled with a focus on putting money back in the pockets of AAHOA Members. This partnership provides a booking engine partner invested in our members' success as we continue to focus on how we can help AAHOA Members save on their bottom lines."

"At Bookit N Go, we are dedicated to empowering hotel owners and helping them save money," Bookit N Go CEO Aman Mohindra said. "Our partnership with AAHOA is a testament to our commitment to driving positive change in the hospitality industry, and we look forward to working hand in hand with AAHOA and its members to achieve mutual success."

This partnership underscores Bookit N Go's commitment to innovation and its mission to revolutionize the travel and hospitality sectors. By providing AAHOA Member hotels with a strategic booking solution that prioritizes their success, Bookit N Go is poised to drive unprecedented value and growth for all stakeholders involved.

In the coming weeks, details about how AAHOA Members can take advantage of the new partnership will be provided directly to members.

About AAHOA

AAHOA is the largest hotel owners association in the world, with Member-owned properties representing a significant part of the U.S. economy. AAHOA's 20,000 members own 60% of the hotels in the United States and are responsible for 1.7% of the nation's GDP. More than one million employees work at AAHOA Member-owned hotels, earning $47 billion annually, and member-owned hotels support 4.2 million U.S. jobs across all sectors of the hospitality industry. AAHOA's mission is to advance and protect the business interests of hotel owners through advocacy, industry leadership, professional development, member benefits, and community engagement.

About Bookit N Go

Bookit N Go is a progressive travel technology startup dedicated to revolutionizing the travel industry through innovative solutions. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology such as blockchain, Bookit N Go is committed to providing unparalleled value and convenience to travelers and industry stakeholders alike.

