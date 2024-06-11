Special Participant
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2024) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Event, is pleased to announce a 20% increase in attendance across the board for 2024.
"We have received many comments highlighting that our mining community experienced a strong sense of unity at THE Event. This has remained our primary objective since we launched over three years ago. I remain firmly convinced that Canada requires its own independent Tier 1 conference platform tailored to the global mining community, facilitating exceptional networking opportunities, meetings, and presentations in a world-class environment while ensuring inclusivity across all community segments. Thanks to your support, our mission has undeniably been accomplished."
"This year, THE Event hosted over 750 registered participants, 115 Mining Companies and 260 qualified investors. We conducted over 1,500 scheduled meetings and held five networking events where over 150 mining and industry-related companies and investors could meet and facilitate discussions. I am particularly proud of the maturation of the conference, with many of the large-cap issuers and senior sponsors joining us and demonstrating that we are truly global," stated CEO & Founder Joanne Jobin.
A special thank you to the 2024 sponsors of THE Student Program, Osisko Mining Inc. and Glencore Canada, for facilitating our vision of diversity and sustainability in the industry. For three days, 50 university students across Canada were hosted, and provided with unprecedented collaborative opportunities and insights into the mining industry to help nurture their careers. More information on the Winning Team and Outstanding Students will be forthcoming.
We sincerely thank our speakers, panelists, moderators, and more than 40 sponsors and partners who supported THE Event. We look forward to hosting our fourth edition in the beautiful host city of Quebec from June 3 to 5, 2025.
About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. It provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.
