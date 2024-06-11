Special Participant Government of Québec Platinum Sponsors Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial Markets Green Sponsor

Gold Sponsors Battery & Critical Metals Sponsor: Kinterra Capital Corp

First Phosphate, IBK Capital, O3 Mining Student Sponsors: Osisko Mining, Glencore Canada Silver Sponsors CSE, IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory, Mi3 Financial, PearTree Financial, Stifel, TMX Group Sustainable Sponsor: Osisko Gold Royalties Copper Sponsors Alliance Advisors, Amex Exploration, Brooks & Nelson, Cassels, CDPQ,

Centre des congrès de Québec, Crux Investor, Digbee, Domco Group of Canada,

Generation IACP, Global Business Reports, INFOR Financial, Out of the Box Capital, VRIFY Media & Partners BTV, Canadian Mining Magazine, CEO.CA; EBL Consultants, Ellis Martin Report, IR Mining Resource News, Kitco, MarketOne, Mining Discovery, Newsfile, The Northern Miner, The Prospector News, VID Media Incorporated

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2024) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Event, is pleased to announce a 20% increase in attendance across the board for 2024.

"We have received many comments highlighting that our mining community experienced a strong sense of unity at THE Event. This has remained our primary objective since we launched over three years ago. I remain firmly convinced that Canada requires its own independent Tier 1 conference platform tailored to the global mining community, facilitating exceptional networking opportunities, meetings, and presentations in a world-class environment while ensuring inclusivity across all community segments. Thanks to your support, our mission has undeniably been accomplished."

"This year, THE Event hosted over 750 registered participants, 115 Mining Companies and 260 qualified investors. We conducted over 1,500 scheduled meetings and held five networking events where over 150 mining and industry-related companies and investors could meet and facilitate discussions. I am particularly proud of the maturation of the conference, with many of the large-cap issuers and senior sponsors joining us and demonstrating that we are truly global," stated CEO & Founder Joanne Jobin.

A special thank you to the 2024 sponsors of THE Student Program, Osisko Mining Inc. and Glencore Canada, for facilitating our vision of diversity and sustainability in the industry. For three days, 50 university students across Canada were hosted, and provided with unprecedented collaborative opportunities and insights into the mining industry to help nurture their careers. More information on the Winning Team and Outstanding Students will be forthcoming.

We sincerely thank our speakers, panelists, moderators, and more than 40 sponsors and partners who supported THE Event. We look forward to hosting our fourth edition in the beautiful host city of Quebec from June 3 to 5, 2025.

THE 2024 Participating Mining Companies

* 1x1's Only ^^Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge Coreshack Participant ~Industry Invitee/Corp. Dev. Abcourt Mines Inc.*

TSX-V: ABI E-Power Resources Inc.^^

CSE: EPR Lode Gold Resources^^*

TSX-V: LOD; OTCQB: SBMIF Quebec Precious Metals^^

TSXV: QPM; OTCQB: CJCFF Abitibi Metals Corp.*#

CSE: AMQ; OTCQB: AMQFF E2Gold Inc.^^

TSX-V: ETU; OTCQB: ETUGF Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX:-V: MGM; OTCQB: MGMLF Rackla Metals Inc.*

TSX-V: RAK Advanced Gold Exploration~

CSE: AUEX Emperor Metals Corp.^^#

CSE :AUOZ: OTCQB: EMAUF Maritime Resources Corp.

TSX-V: MAE Radisson Mining Resources

TSX-V: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF Adyton Resources Corp.

TSX-V: ADY Empress Royalty Corp.

TSX-V: EMPR; OTCQX: EMPYF Midland Exploration Inc.*

TSX-V: MD Resouro Strategic Resources ^^

TSX-V: RSM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM EMX Royalty Corp.

TSX-V: EMX; NYSE: EMX Mineros S.A.

TSX: MSA Sherritt International Corp

TSX: S Alamos Gold Inc. ~

TSX: AGI; NYSE: AGI Evolve Royalties ~

Private Mosaic Minerals Corp. ~

CSE: MOC Silver Mountain Resources *

TSX-V: AGMR; OTCQB: AGMRF Allied Gold Corporation

TSX: AAUC Exiro Minerals Corp.*

Private* Nevada Organic Phosphate^^

CSE: NOP SRQ Resources Inc.^^

TSX-V: SRQ Amex Exploration Inc.#

TSX-V: AMX; OTCQX: AMXEF Exploits Discovery Corp.

CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF Niobay Metals Inc.^^#

TSX-V: NBY; OTCQB: NBYCF Sirios Resources Inc.*

TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF Aston Minerals Ltd*

ASX: ASO Falco Resources Ltd.

TSX-V: FPC Nion Nickel Inc.

Private Starcore International Mines*

TSX: SAM Atex Resources Inc.

TSX-V: ATX Firefly Metals Ltd.

ASX: FFM Northern Superior Resources TSX-V: SUP;

OTCQB: NSUPF STLLR Gold Inc.*

TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF Atha Energy Corp.

TSX-V: SASK; OTCQB: SASKF First Phosphate Corp.#

CSE: PHOS NORTHX NICKEL CORP*

CSE: NIX Strategic Resources Inc

TSX-V: SR Avanti Gold Corporation

CSE: AGC FPX Nickel Corp.

TSX-V: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF Nouveau Monde Graphite

TSX: NOU; NYSE: NMG Temas Resources Corp.^^

CSE: TMAS; OTCQB: TMASF Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

TSX: AYA; OTCX: AYASF Geovic Metals*

Private Nuvau Minerals Corp.*#

Private Strikepoint Gold Inc.^^

TSX-V: SKP; OTCQB: STKXF Blackbird Critical Metals ^^*

CSE: BBRD; OTCQB: BBCMF Glencore Canada

LSE: GLEN; JSE: GLN O3 Mining Inc.#

TSX-V: OIII; OTCQX: OIIIF Troilus Gold Corp.

TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF Blue Thunder Mining Inc.^^

TSX-V: BLUE GoGold Resources Inc.

TSX: GGD; OTCQX: GLGDF Osisko Development Corp.

TSX-V: ODV; NYSE: ODV Tudor Gold Corp.

TSX-V: TUD Brunswick Exploration Inc.#

TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF Gold Royalty Corp.

NYSE: GROY Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

TSX:OR; NYSE: OR Unigold Inc.*

TSX-V:UGD: OTCQX: UGDIF Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

TSX-V: BNKR; OTCQB: BHLL Golden Cariboo Resources^^

CSE: GCC Osisko Metals Incorporated#

TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.*

TSX-V: VRB Calisto Cobre Resources.^^

Private Goliath Resources Limited*

TSX-V: GOT; OTCQB: GOTRF Osisko Mining Inc.#

TSX: OSK Vior Inc.^^*

TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF Canada Nickel Company

TSX-V: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF Harfang Exploration Inc.^^

TSX-V: HAR Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

TSX: PMET; ASX: PMT;

OTCQX: PMETF Vision Lithium Inc.

TSX-V: VLI; OTCQB: ABEPF Cartier Resources Inc. ~

TSX-V: ECR Hecla Mining Company

NYSE: HL Peloton Minerals Corporation*

CSE: PMC; OTCQB: PMCCF Vizsla Silver Corp.

TSX-V: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA Comet Lithium Corp^^

TSX-V: CLIC i80 Gold Corp.

TSX: IAU; NYSE: IAUX Perseverance Metals*

Private Volta Metals Ltd^^

CSE: VLTA Coniagas Battery Metals^^*

TSX-V: COS IAMGOLD Corporation

TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG Piedmont Lithium Ltd.

NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL Wallbridge Mining Company

TSX: WM; OTCQX: WLBMF Delta Resources Limited^^

TSX-V: DLTA; OTCQB: DTARF iMetal Resources Inc^^ *

TSX-V: IMR; OTCQB: IMRFF Power Metals Corp.~

TSX-V: PWM; OTCQB: PWRMF Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX: WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF Denison Mines Corp.

TSX-DML; NYSE: DNN Lavras Gold Corp.

TSX-V: LGC; OTCQB: LGCFF Power Nickel Inc.

TSX-V: PNPN; OTCQX: PNPNF West Red Lake Gold Mines

TSX-V: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF Dolly Varden Silver Corp.

TSX-V: DV; OTCQX: DOLLF Li-FT Power Ltd.

TSX-V: LIFT; OTCQX: LIFFF Puma Exploration Inc.^^

TSX-V: PUMA; OTCQB: PUMXF Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

TSX:WPM; NYSE: WPM; LSE: WPM Doré Copper Mining Corp.*

TSX-V: DCMC;OTCQX: DRCMF Lithium Royalty Corp.

TSX: LIRC; OTCQX: LITRF QC Copper & Gold Inc.

TSX:V: QCCU: OTCQB: QCCUF Winsome Resources Limited

ASX: ASX: WR1; OTCQB: WRSLF Dryden Gold Corp.*#

TSX-V: DRY Lithium Universe Limited

ASX: LU7 Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.*

TSX-V: PTU; OTCQB: PTUUF Winsome Resources Limited

ASX: ASX: WR1; OTCQB: WRSLF

THE Event is invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

2024 Agenda, Brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists may be found here: https://themininginvestmentevent.com.

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. It provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

Joanne Jobin

CEO & Founder

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi

Vice President, Operations

IR.INC & VID Media

jchoi@irinc.ca

Brhett Booker

Associate

IR.INC & VID Media

bbooker@irinc.ca

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212479

SOURCE: VID Media