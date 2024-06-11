Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.06.2024
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
10.06.24
15:15 Uhr
6,550 Euro
-0,100
-1,50 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5006,65018:41
11.06.2024 18:06 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

11 June 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 559.438p. The highest price paid per share was 565.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 553.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 514,571,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,064,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1252

553.800

16:20:13

487

553.800

16:18:04

580

553.800

16:18:04

144

553.800

16:18:04

209

553.800

16:18:04

209

554.400

16:15:28

580

554.400

16:15:28

255

554.400

16:15:28

600

554.400

16:13:16

195

555.000

16:11:47

745

555.000

16:11:47

362

555.000

16:11:47

372

555.200

16:08:15

967

555.200

16:08:15

650

555.800

16:04:28

175

555.800

16:04:28

292

555.800

16:04:28

238

555.800

16:04:28

66

556.200

16:03:05

1290

556.200

16:03:05

580

556.600

16:00:55

324

556.600

16:00:55

1456

556.600

15:57:42

46

557.200

15:52:39

1219

557.200

15:52:39

580

557.400

15:51:29

1292

557.400

15:46:26

1449

557.400

15:44:02

170

557.600

15:43:40

750

557.600

15:43:30

750

556.800

15:36:46

548

556.800

15:36:46

1346

556.800

15:35:20

1425

556.000

15:25:32

1351

556.200

15:21:00

1366

557.200

15:17:45

261

557.800

15:13:36

1254

557.800

15:13:36

1413

557.200

15:08:59

1283

556.400

15:03:07

1383

556.600

15:02:34

71

556.400

14:55:00

502

556.400

14:55:00

750

556.400

14:55:00

1477

556.600

14:53:07

1405

556.400

14:45:59

1382

556.800

14:42:50

1267

557.000

14:39:07

242

557.000

14:39:07

675

557.200

14:33:30

750

557.200

14:33:30

498

557.200

14:33:30

1028

557.200

14:33:30

1415

556.000

14:31:12

1408

556.600

14:24:41

860

556.600

14:14:57

468

556.600

14:14:57

1411

557.000

14:08:00

565

556.800

14:00:00

936

556.800

14:00:00

1425

558.200

13:53:47

358

559.000

13:47:28

163

559.000

13:47:28

750

559.000

13:47:28

1231

559.200

13:43:44

34

559.200

13:43:44

366

558.800

13:34:19

946

558.800

13:34:19

436

558.800

13:32:15

325

558.800

13:32:15

1392

560.000

13:26:11

1355

560.800

13:16:31

1172

560.800

13:10:36

172

560.800

13:10:36

282

561.400

12:58:51

972

561.400

12:58:51

785

561.400

12:44:43

498

561.400

12:44:43

348

561.600

12:35:45

917

561.600

12:35:45

461

561.000

12:26:50

841

561.000

12:26:50

712

563.200

12:14:59

22

563.200

12:14:59

641

563.200

12:14:59

1313

564.400

12:03:44

1389

565.000

11:55:47

1356

565.400

11:47:18

568

565.000

11:42:03

675

565.000

11:42:03

1439

564.400

11:29:00

1257

564.400

11:20:27

1344

563.600

11:10:01

1421

563.000

10:53:16

189

561.600

10:49:35

592

561.600

10:49:35

593

561.600

10:49:35

1252

561.800

10:45:44

1366

564.000

10:42:27

27

564.200

10:36:19

544

564.200

10:36:19

767

564.200

10:36:19

1305

564.800

10:32:10

57

564.800

10:32:10

1470

563.600

10:15:56

1315

564.000

10:09:01

924

564.000

10:04:10

473

564.000

10:04:10

1246

563.200

09:58:43

1391

562.600

09:54:01

254

563.000

09:53:03

1123

563.000

09:53:03

233

563.000

09:48:07

1247

563.000

09:48:07

1462

561.400

09:40:22

1298

560.200

09:36:16

552

559.400

09:25:41

836

559.400

09:25:41

1495

560.200

09:16:42

1480

560.600

09:05:18

933

560.200

08:54:02

388

560.200

08:54:02

271

558.600

08:42:41

1195

558.600

08:42:41

326

558.600

08:32:52

1000

558.600

08:32:52

218

559.200

08:26:45

629

559.200

08:26:45

387

559.200

08:26:45

635

559.400

08:16:59

660

559.400

08:16:59

1327

560.800

08:12:22

1465

559.400

08:03:10

1329

560.200

08:03:08

1356

560.400

08:03:07


© 2024 PR Newswire
