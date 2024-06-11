DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C) (GAGG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.0017 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2522478 CODE: GAGG LN ISIN: LU1437024729 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437024729 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GAGG LN Sequence No.: 327295 EQS News ID: 1922899 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 11, 2024 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)