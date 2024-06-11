Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Fraport AG EUR650mil 4.25% Notes due 11 June 2032

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

June 11, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

EUR 650mil 4.25% Notes due 11 June 2032

Standalone documentation

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: XS2832873355 Aggregate nominal amount: € 650,000,000 Description: 4.25% Notes due 11 June 2032 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Deutsche Bank AG ING Bank SMBC Nikko

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.