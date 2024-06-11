Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Fraport AG EUR650mil 4.25% Notes due 11 June 2032
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11
Post-Stablisation
June 11, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
EUR 650mil 4.25% Notes due 11 June 2032
Standalone documentation
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
XS2832873355
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 650,000,000
Description:
4.25% Notes due 11 June 2032
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Deutsche Bank AG
ING Bank
SMBC Nikko
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.