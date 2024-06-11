Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Zeit ist gekommen – diese Aktie könnte jetzt durchstarten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
11.06.24
17:40 Uhr
14,840 Euro
-0,505
-3,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,85014,88518:40
14,85514,89018:40
PR Newswire
11.06.2024 18:18 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Fraport AG EUR650mil 4.25% Notes due 11 June 2032

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Fraport AG EUR650mil 4.25% Notes due 11 June 2032

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

Post-Stablisation

June 11, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

EUR 650mil 4.25% Notes due 11 June 2032

Standalone documentation

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

XS2832873355

Aggregate nominal amount:

€ 650,000,000

Description:

4.25% Notes due 11 June 2032

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Deutsche Bank AG

ING Bank

SMBC Nikko

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.