Environment+Energy Leader: Navigating the Rapidly Changing World of Climate-Related Disclosures

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / As climate-related disclosures transition from voluntary to regulatory, companies face increasing pressure to understand and comply with evolving requirements. To address this critical need for clarity and guidance, Environment+Energy Leader is pleased to announce a webinar titled "Navigating the Rapidly Changing World of Climate-Related Disclosures," scheduled for June 12.

The webinar will feature Jami Patrick, Vice President of Sustainability and Climate Advisory at Montrose Environmental Group, a leading environmental solutions provider. With over 28 years of experience in environmental and sustainability consulting, Jami is recognized as a trusted advisor to clients worldwide.

The event will focus on the shift towards mandatory climate-related disclosures and the strategic benefits of proactively addressing climate risks. Participants will gain insights into recent and emerging disclosure requirements from regulatory bodies such as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), California, and the European Union (EU). Additionally, the webinar will explore the importance of climate disclosures in enhancing business resilience, building investor confidence, and gaining a competitive edge in transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

The webinar will cover topics such as regulatory rules' applicability and specific requirements, preparation strategies for compliance, and the broader strategic implications of climate disclosures for businesses.

Join Jami Patrick on June 12 to navigate the evolving landscape of climate-related disclosures and position your company for long-term success.

Event Details:

Title: Navigating the Rapidly Changing World of Climate-Related Disclosures

Date: June 12, 2024

Time: 12:00 P.M. ET

Speaker: Jami Patrick, Vice President of Sustainability and Climate Advisory, Montrose Environmental Group

Registration: Link

