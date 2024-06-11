Between Us Clinic Survey Reveals Urologists' Top ED Treatment Recommendations: Diet, Exercise, and Mindfulness Meditation Lead the Way.

A new survey of 33 leading urologists aims to guide men through the often confusing landscape of erectile dysfunction (ED) treatments, separating evidence-based alternative therapies from misleading marketing claims.

The survey, conducted by Between Us Clinic, a leading provider of online men's health resources, emphasizes that while some alternative treatments lack scientific backing, others can be valuable tools for managing ED, often in conjunction with traditional medications.

The full survey results can be found on the Between Us Clinic website: https://www.betweenusclinic.com/sex-surveys/survey-best-erectile-dysfunction-treatments/

"It's crucial for men to understand that not all alternative ED treatments are created equal," says Between Us Clinic. "Our survey highlights both the ineffective treatments to avoid and the promising alternatives that can complement or even replace traditional approaches."

Key Survey Findings:

Lifestyle as Medicine: An overwhelming 97% of urologists recommend lifestyle modifications, emphasizing the importance of a healthy diet and regular exercise as the cornerstone of ED prevention and management.

Mind-Body Connection: 88% of urologists endorse mindfulness meditation, particularly for ED related to psychological factors like stress and anxiety, highlighting the interconnectedness of mental and sexual health.

Pelvic Power: 58% of urologists recommend pelvic floor exercises for strengthening key muscles involved in erectile function, suggesting a non-invasive approach to improving sexual health.

Natural Supplements with Potential: 30% of urologists suggest natural supplements like ginseng or arginine, highlighting the potential benefits of these non-pharmaceutical options for some individuals.

Emerging Therapies: While treatments like stem cell and PRP therapy show mixed results, a small percentage of urologists see potential in these emerging options, emphasizing the need for further research and cautious exploration within clinical trials.

Testosterone Replacement Therapy - Although many think of increasing testosterone as a cure-all for men's sexual function, only 9% of urologists recommended it as a treatment for ED.

The survey results underscore the importance of personalized and comprehensive care for ED. By working with a qualified healthcare professional, men can develop a tailored treatment plan that combines the best of traditional and alternative approaches, addressing both the physical and psychological aspects of ED.

