FAVO Capital, Inc. Appoints Turner, Stone & Company, LLP as Auditors

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / FAVO Capital, Inc, a leading provider of innovative financial solutions, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Turner, Stone & Company, LLP ("Turner Stone") as its independent auditing firm. Turner Stone is recognized for its expertise in providing comprehensive audit, tax, and advisory services.

The decision to engage Turner Stone underscores FAVO Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of financial integrity and transparency. FAVO Capital aims to enhance its financial reporting processes and ensure continued PCAOB compliance within the industry.

"Retaining Turner, Stone & Company, LLP as our auditors is a significant step forward for FAVO Capital," said Vincent Napolitano, CEO of FAVO. "Their extensive experience and reputation for excellence align perfectly with our dedication to financial accuracy and accountability.

Turner Stone brings decades of experience and a robust team of professionals dedicated to delivering top-tier audit and assurance services. Their client-centric approach and commitment to quality make them an ideal partner for FAVO Capital as the company continues to expand its market presence and service offerings.

FAVO Capital remains focused on delivering exceptional value to its clients through tailored financial solutions. The appointment of Turner Stone as auditors is a strategic move to ensure the company's financial practices are aligned with its long-term vision and goals.

More About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC Pink:FAVO) is a leading provider of alternative finance solutions for small to medium sized businesses nationwide. With Headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FAVO Capital employs over 120 people in five offices globally. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable.

About Turner, Stone & Company, LLP.

The firm was founded on January 5, 1984, when Edward L. Turner formed the accounting practice of Edward L. Turner, CPA.On August 1, 1995, the firm's name was changed toTurner, Stone & Company, L.L.P. when Edward Turner and John Stone joined together to form the partnership to practice public accounting.Turner, Stone & Company, L.L.P. is a registered firm with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), a member firm of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and its Employee Benefit Plans and Government Audit Quality Centers, and a member firm of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. The firm is also a member of INAA, an international associations of independent accounting firms.

Contact:

Email: info@favocapital.com

Tel: 833.328.6477

Website: www.favocapital.com

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

