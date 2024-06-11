AEG Celebrates Power in Pride as a Sponsor of 2024 LA Pride Parade

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / As a sponsor of the annual LA Pride Parade, AEG continues to amplify its support for the LGBTQ+ community. This year, more than 100 employees from the company's Southern California business divisions came together on June 9, 2024 to march alongside the company's float at one of the largest LA Pride Parades.

The theme for this year's parade was "Power in Pride," which served as an important reminder that through the power of togetherness we can uplift the community.

Contributing to the celebrations, employees from AEG, AEG Presents, AXS, Dignity Health Sports Park, Goldenvoice, the LA Galaxy and the LA Kings wore Power in Pride themed t-shirts and hats, carried themed flags and banners, and distributed Pride flags, pins, and hats to spectators.

The company's float was co-branded with AEG, AEG Presents, AXS, LA Kings and LA Galaxy logos and rainbow themed stars. DJs Yungmiss and TAI brought the rhythm, as float performers danced to the beats. The performers were organized by employees from Goldenvoice who oversee the division's Queer+ initiative.

The 2024 LA Pride Parade took place at the site of the first permitted gay parade in the world. This year's grand marshals included actor George Takei, wrestler Cassandro, El Exótico and Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Chief Kristin Crowley, the first woman, and first out person to ever hold the LAFD's highest position.

AEG has been recognized by The Human Rights Campaign as one of the nation's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" and has achieved a perfect score for the fifth consecutive year on the Corporate Equality Index - the nation's foremost benchmarking survey measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

AEG's LA Galaxy employees marched in the LA Pride Parade.

