New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2024) - Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC ("JGUN"), a leading full-service broker-dealer, investment adviser, and investment bank focused on the emerging growth markets, announces today the further expansion of its corporate finance capabilities with the addition of industry veteran Joshua Mann as Chief Strategy Officer, where Mr. Mann will spearhead the execution of strategic growth initiatives at JGUN.

Mr. Mann brings over 15 years of experience in investment banking, capital markets, corporate financing, issuer leadership and merchant banking to JGUN's already strong senior leadership.

Joseph A. Alagna, Chairman and CEO of Joseph Gunnar, said, "We are pleased to welcome Josh to the JGUN Team. Josh's extensive investment banking, merchant banking, and advisory leadership experience will be instrumental in our continued growth and in providing diverse services while remaining responsive to the needs of our clients."

Mr. Mann joins JGUN from Luminous Capital Inc, a private equity and advisory firm he co-founded in 2019 and served as its Managing Partner. Mr. Mann was also a Managing Director of ARC Group. Prior to Luminous and ARC, Mr. Mann was a General Partner at Wildhorse Capital Partners, which he co-founded and served as General Partner. Earlier in his career, Mr. Mann was Vice President of Business Development and Capital Markets at Blackbird Energy until its sale in 2017. Mr. Mann began his career at Stifel Financial Corp. in its natural resource coverage group.

"Josh is a talented problem solver with a diverse skill set and experience in several sectors that complement our team and our clients alike," said Stephan A. Stein, President and Chief Operating Officer at JGUN. "With this addition, we are confident that all of our clients and partners will benefit as we look to accelerate our growth into new verticals and further build out our diverse product offering to both our retail and institutional clients."

"Joseph Gunnar has built an exceptionally strong platform through a compliance and integrity first approach to capital markets that I am looking forward to being a part of," said Mr. Mann. "Through new, innovative initiatives, I am looking forward to contributing alongside the JGUN executive team to the strategic direction of the company and driving accelerated growth across the organization."

About Joseph Gunnar & Co.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a full-service boutique investment banking, securities and wealth management firm with main offices in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales and trading, equity research, and advisory services, to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors, and high net-worth individuals. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC's affiliate Buttonwood fund also offers suitable individual and entity investors membership interests in pre-IPO venture investments. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); and NASDAQ Stock Market. To learn more about Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, visit www.josephgunnar.com.

Contact:

Anna Stone

Director, Head of Marketing & Corporate Access

Email: astone@jgunnar.com

SOURCE: Joseph Gunnar & Co.