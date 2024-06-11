Bybit Takes You to Beach, Please! Romania's Hottest Hip-Hop Festival with Headline Performances by Travis Scott, Wiz Khalifa, Anitta, and More!

DUBAI, UAE, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all crypto enthusiasts and music lovers! Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is proud to be the Headline Sponsor of Beach, Please! - Romania's biggest Hip-Hop festival!

Get ready for an extraordinary experience featuring a lineup of international superstars like Travis Scott (making his first Beach, Please! appearance!), Anitta, Chief Keef, City Morgue, Don Toliver, Gucci Mane, Ice Spice, Lil Pump, Lil T Jay, NLE Choppa, Rick Ross, Rick The Kid, Trippie Redd, Wiz Khalifa, and Yeat. All this takes place in the stunning European beachfront setting of Costine?ti, making it the perfect summer fusion of music, beach vibes, and the exciting world of crypto.

Beach, Beats, and Bybit: The Perfect Summer Fusion

Beach, Please! takes place from July 10th to 14th, 2024, and promises an unforgettable experience for music lovers. It's the perfect chance to connect with a vibrant community, soak up the sun, and witness electrifying performances by your favorite Hip-Hop artists.

Join the Bybit Spin and Win Lucky Draw and walkaway with unique prizes!

Bybit is giving you the chance to be one of the 536 lucky ones who scores a ticket to this epic festival! Here's how you can participate in the Spin and Win Lucky Draw.:

Sign Up: Don't have a Bybit account yet? No worries! Signing up is quick and easy.

KYC Verified: Complete identity verification Lv.1

Deposit 100 USDT: Fund your new account with a minimum of 100 USDT to enter the draw.

Play the Game: That's it! Once you complete these three steps, you will have the chance to spin and win exciting packages that include General Access, VIP Access and Ultra VIP Access tickets paired with vouchers ranging from house beverages to super premium bottles, premium bottles and champagnes.

Here's an extra perk for joining the Bybit family! Make your first deposit of 100 USDT and receive a bonus 20 USDT coupon to jumpstart your crypto journey.

Don't Miss Out! Enter by June 30th!

The clock is ticking! The campaign ends on June 30th. For more details about this exciting campaign in partnership with Beach, Please! Festival, please visit: https://www.bybit.com/en/promo/global/BeachPleaseFestivalXBybitSpinandWinDraw

Bybit / TheCryptoArk /BybitBeachPlease

About Beach, Please!

"Beach, Please!" is the biggest urban festival in Central and Eastern Europe, revolutionizing Romania's festival scene since its debut in 2022 . It started with 30,000 participants and is expected to draw over 200,000 in 2024.

Set in the iconic youth hotspot of Costine?ti, Beach, Please is Romania's leading music and entertainment platform and one of the fastest-growing entertainment events. It is the premier festival for the new generation and the top choice for brands to connect with the new generation.

For more details about Beach, Please! Festival, please visit https://beach-please.ro/en/home-en /

For updates, please follow: https://www.instagram.com/beachplease?igsh=eDM1cW42OWc4ODM1



For any inquiries, please contact: bp-support@globalrecords.com

Bybit is one of the world's top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2435907/Bybit___Headline_Sponsor_Beach_Please.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-takes-you-to-beach-please-romanias-hottest-hip-hop-festival-with-headline-performances-by-travis-scott-wiz-khalifa-anitta-and-more-302169887.html