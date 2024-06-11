CNH Industrial: Electrification and Power: Case IH Presents Its New Line of Tractors During Agrishow

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Case IH, a brand of CNH, attended the 29th Agrishow in Brazil showcasing more than 20 machines.

The main highlight, which draws attention for its size and robustness, is the Quadtrac AFS Connect 715.

The largest and most powerful tractor ever produced by the brand was presented at Agritechnica 2023, in Germany, and arrived in Brazil for the first time for the main agricultural technology fair in Latin America. The machine features an FPT Cursor 16 engine, with 715 hp, which can reach up to 778 hp. Recognized worldwide, the Quadtrac AFS Connect 715 has already earned Case IH AE50 awards for outstanding agricultural innovation, in addition to Good Design 2023, which highlights global industrial innovations and cutting-edge graphic designers.

Another machine that has guaranteed awards around the world is Case IH's first 100% electric tractor concept, which was also presented at Agrishow 2024. Also recognized by the Good Design 2023 award, the Electric Farmall also secured the Farm Machine 2024, one of the most coveted in the agricultural engineering industry, in the Utility Tractor category.

With a completely new design, it represents the first concept of a utility tractor powered entirely by a battery pack and without an internal combustion diesel engine, environmentally friendly and with zero pollutant emissions. It is quiet and ideal for working in controlled environments such as greenhouses, sheds and with livestock. It has power, performance and technology.

Already available to rural producers, the new tractor of the Farmall family, the Farmall Max 140, has a 141 hp engine, the largest in the line. With a 16x16 semi-powershift transmission, it has new styling and factory connectivity, sending real-time data to AFS Connect. It has a high-capacity hydraulic system, with a 113L/min flow pump and three-point electronic lift, ensuring robustness, versatility and performance.

With the largest booth at the fair, Case IH presented even more news for rural producers. With more than 20 machines on display, with options from planting to harvesting, the brand also unveiled exclusive launches aimed at the agriculture of the future. These included, the ethanol-powered engine. The Cursor 13 engine is a prototype for the new fuel. The project is 100% Brazilian and developed in partnership with FPT Industrial. It is currently in the development phase and will be tested on Case IH sugarcane harvesters in the next harvest.

"The ethanol engine is a renewable fuel alternative, with a focus on reducing CO2 emissions, high performance and low operating costs. We see it as promising, especially for our customers in the sugar and alcohol sector who, in addition to contributing to the environment, will also have fuel and freight savings", said Christian Gonzalez, Case IH's vice president for Latin America.

Quadtrac AFS Connect 715

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View the original press release on accesswire.com