Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2024) - Grosvenor CPC I Inc. (TSXV: GRVA.P) (the "Company"), announces the resignation of Soo il Benjamin Yi from the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company. The Board would like to thank Mr. Yi for his contributions to the Company and it wishes him success in his future endeavors.

For more information, please contact Philippe Marleau, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Philippe Marleau, CEO, CFO

pmarleau@palos.ca

