Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Paula Fidanza Honored With 'Inspiring Leader Award' By Orange Bank & Trust and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors

Recognition Created to Empower and Elevate Women Business Leaders

A gathering of the Mid-Hudson Valley business community's elite took place on Tuesday, June 4, at The Barn at Villa Venezia in Middletown as Paula Fidanza, owner, C'est La Vie Spa & Salon and partner, Fidanza Family Properties, was presented with the 2024 WGW Inspiring Leader Award.

The award was presented by Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors as part of their 'Women Guiding Women' (WGW) initiative, aimed at empowering and elevating women in the business world.

Fidanza comes from a family of self-employed Italian immigrants. She grew up in Orange County and followed her family's entrepreneurial footsteps, earning a degree in cosmetology and starting her own spa and salon. She and her husband, Franco, own Fidanza Family Properties, as developers and property managers of housing, commercial and hospitality ventures that span the breadth of the Hudson Valley along with Ocean City, Maryland, offering a spectrum of experiences that captivate and inspire. As a leading force in property, entertainment, and food service management, Fidanza Family Properties takes pride in overseeing a diverse and dynamic portfolio.

"Paula is a cornerstone of our local business community, and we were thrilled to honor her this evening," said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust Company. "Her entrepreneurial journey can serve as an inspiration to so many people, especially women, and she has given so much to our region through her business efforts."

"I am truly honored to receive this recognition from Orange Bank and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors and to celebrate this exciting evening with so many friends and partners," said Fidanza. "The women in the room tonight are an inspiration and those I feel grateful to work alongside. It is our duty to support one another to ensure more of our peers secure seats at the table. The Women Guiding Women initiative exemplifies inclusivity and progress in our community."

The event also featured a panel discussion focused on wealth, health and business, moderated by WGW host, Carla Alfieri, 1st VP Senior Private Banking Officer and featuring five inspiring members of the Orange County business community, including WGW team member, Samantha Booth-Ross CIMA®, CRPC®, AVP portfolio manager, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc.; Kimberly Estler, MD, NAMS Certified Menopause Practitioner, obstetrician-gynecologist, Crystal Run Healthcare; Donna Houlihan, owner, Hudson Valley Boot Camp; WGW team member, Kelly Lynch-Moloney, CFP®, VP portfolio manager, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc.; and Maryann McQuillan, NYS licensed acupuncturist and co-owner, Complementary Wellness Center.

Additional attendees for the evening included the Bank's WGW hosts, Kathy Cole,VP Private Banking Officer; Damiane Doyle, 1st VP Commercial Team Leader; Margaret Kranz, AVP Branch Manager; Candice Varetoni, AVP Marketing Officer.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, and wealth management services. For more than 132 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with approximately $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, facilitating region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits.

L-R: Kathy Cole, VP Private Banking Officer, Orange Bank & Trust; Kimberly Estler, MD, NAMS Certified Menopause Practitioner, obstetrician-gynecologist, Crystal Run Healthcare; WGW team member, Samantha Booth-Ross CIMA®, CRPC®, AVP portfolio manager, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc.; Donna Houlihan, owner, Hudson Valley Boot Camp; Margaret Kranz, AVP Branch Manager, Orange Bank & Trust; Carla Alfieri, 1st Vice President and Senior Private Banker, Orange Bank & Trust, Damiane Doyle, 1st VP Commercial Team Leader, Orange Bank & Trust; Kelly Lynch-Moloney, CFP®, VP portfolio manager, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc.; Maryann McQuillan, NYS licensed acupuncturist and co-owner, Complementary Wellness Center; Paula Fidanza, owner, C'est La Vie Spa & Salon and partner, Fidanza Family Properties, 2024 WGW Inspiring Leader Award

Paula Fidanza, owner, C'est La Vie Spa & Salon and partner, Fidanza Family Properties (center), 2024 WGW Inspiring Leader Award Recipient.

L-R: Carla Alfieri, 1st Vice President and Senior Private Banker, Orange Bank & Trust; Kelly Lynch-Moloney, CFP®, VP portfolio manager, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc.; Maryann McQuillan, NYS licensed acupuncturist and co-owner, Complementary Wellness Center

L-R: Donna Houlihan, owner, Hudson Valley Boot Camp; WGW team member, Samantha Booth-Ross CIMA®, CRPC®, AVP portfolio manager, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc.; Kimberly Estler, MD, NAMS Certified Menopause Practitioner, obstetrician-gynecologist, Crystal Run Healthcare

Contact: Candice Varetoni

AVP Marketing Officer

Orange Bank & Trust Company

cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com