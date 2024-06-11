Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.06.2024
WKN: A2N6YA | ISIN: US64051M7092
Berlin
11.06.24
08:08 Uhr
2,200 Euro
+0,200
+10,00 %
PR Newswire
11.06.2024
Neonode Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) announced today that its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), held on June 11, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. local time at Neonode's principal executive office located at Karlavägen 100, 115 26 Stockholm, Sweden, was convened and adjourned without any business being conducted, due to a lack of the required quorum.

The Annual Meeting will reconvene on June 25, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. local time at Neonode's principal executive office located at Karlavägen 100, 115 26 Stockholm, Sweden, to provide its stockholders additional time to vote on the proposals described in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2024. No changes have been made in the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

The record date for determining stockholder eligibility to vote at the Annual Meeting will remain the close of business on April 22, 2024. Proxies previously submitted will be voted at the Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have already submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

Neonode's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" all proposals and encourages all stockholders who have not already voted to do so immediately.

For more information or questions, please contact:

CONTACT:

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-announces-adjournment-of-annual-meeting-of-stockholders,c3999335

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3999335/2859084.pdf

Neonode Inc. - Press Release (Annual Meeting Adjournment)

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/neonode-annual-meeting-adjournment,c3309515

neonode-annual-meeting-adjournment

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neonode-announces-adjournment-of-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-302170002.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
