MadgeTech Unveils Revolutionary Data Logger for Heat Penetration Testing

WARNER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / MadgeTech, a leader in reliable, high-quality data logging solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the HPT Data Logger System. Designed to redefine temperature monitoring in food processing, this new system combines the precision of the HiTemp140-CF data logger with the versatility of the ThermaLock thermowell, setting a new standard for heat penetration testing and temperature distribution monitoring.





MadgeTech Announces Release of HPT Data Logger System





Product Features:

Integrated Solution: The HPT Data Logger System features the new HiTemp140-CF data logger that seamlessly screws into the ThermaLock thermowell, facilitating easy and secure installation.

The HPT Data Logger System features the new HiTemp140-CF data logger that seamlessly screws into the ThermaLock thermowell, facilitating easy and secure installation. Versatility: Compatible with a wide range of food packaging types, from cans and jars to bottles and flexible pouches, ensuring comprehensive adaptability for all food processing needs.

Compatible with a wide range of food packaging types, from cans and jars to bottles and flexible pouches, ensuring comprehensive adaptability for all food processing needs. Precision Monitoring: Designed to target the geometric center of food packages-often the coldest spot-the HPT Data Logger System is crucial for effective heat penetration testing and ensuring uniform temperature distribution.

Enhanced Product Quality and Safety: With the HPT Data Logger System, food processors can now achieve unprecedented accuracy in temperature monitoring, critical for ensuring product quality and safety. "This system is not just a tool, but a game-changer in the way temperature monitoring is conducted in the food industry," said Meredith Orbacz, Marketing Manager at MadgeTech, Inc. "By enhancing the precision of heat penetration tests and ensuring uniform temperature distribution, we're helping our customers meet stringent safety standards and deliver superior products to the market."

Streamlined Operations and Reliability: The HPT Data Logger System is designed for efficiency and ease of use. It requires minimal setup, allowing food processors to streamline their operations without compromising on reliability or performance. "Our goal was to create a system that not only meets the high demands of the food processing industry but also simplifies the process, allowing our clients to focus on production and quality control," added Meredith.

To learn more about the HPT Data Logger System, please visit the MadgeTech website.

About MadgeTech, Inc.: MadgeTech, based in Warner, New Hampshire, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality data logging solutions. MadgeTech's products are widely used across various industries, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, and environmental monitoring. MadgeTech is committed to continuous innovation and providing tools that help customers ensure product quality and compliance.

Contact Information

Meredith Orbacz

Marketing Manager

meredith@madgetech.com

6034562011

SOURCE: MadgeTech

View the original press release on newswire.com.