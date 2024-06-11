Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2024) - Mogotes Metals Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of June 4, 2024, the Company's common shares and common share purchase warrants will commence trading TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MOG" and "MOG.WT", respectively, effective market open on June 12, 2024.

About Mogotes Metals Inc.:

Mogotes Metals Inc. is an exploration company looking for copper and gold in the Vicuña district of Argentina and Chile. The flagship project, Filo Sur, is on strike with the Filo del Sol discovery, and in the same district as the NGEx Minerals Lunahuasi and Los Helados deposits.

For further information, please contact:

Mogotes Metals Inc.

Allen Sabet, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (647) 846-3313

Email: allen@mogotesmetals.com

SOURCE: Mogotes Metals Inc.