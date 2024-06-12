London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2024) - The 7 Step Executive Edge program, renowned for its success in helping senior executives secure six-figure roles, has reached a significant milestone by successfully aiding 600 executives in securing their ideal positions. This achievement underscores the program's unique zero-failure rate for participants who complete the program, solidifying its position as a definitive solution for executive job seekers.

The Executive Edge program, led by industry experts Johnny Walker, Jo Painter, Alena McGarrigle, and Helen Tideswell, is aimed at high-earning professionals in technology and finance sectors, such as CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CFOs, and FDs, primarily across the UK, East Coast US, Mid-West and East Coast Canada, and Europe.

Johnny Walker, CEO and Head of CIO Practice, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone stating, "Reaching 600 successful placements is not just a testament to the effectiveness of The Executive Edge program but also a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We are thrilled to have made such a significant impact on the careers of so many executives and look forward to continuing this momentum towards our goal of 1,000 successful placements within the next two years."





Program Highlights

The Executive Edge is a comprehensive, executable solution designed to deliver tangible results. The program encompasses several key steps, each tailored to equip executives with the tools and strategies needed to secure their ideal job swiftly and efficiently:

Positioning: Achieving clarity on the ideal role and specializing to stand out.

Messaging: Utilizing the Executive Edge 5P Formula to craft compelling narratives that capture hiring managers' attention. Distribution: Leveraging the Big 4 Channels - CVs, LinkedIn, personal networks, and recruiters - to maximize visibility and opportunities.

Employer Selection: Empowering executives to choose their next employer from a targeted list of desired firms.

Interview Mastery: Offering advanced interview preparation techniques to secure job offers confidently.

Negotiation: Ensuring executives are compensated according to their true worth.

Risk Management: Addressing potential risks with references and budgets to maintain job offers.

Participants also gain access to The Inside Edge, an exclusive support network that includes twice-weekly Q&A sessions, masterclasses, and insights from guest speakers.

Alena McGarrigle, Program Director, highlighted the program's unique approach stating, "Unlike traditional CV writing services or career coaching, The Executive Edge provides a holistic approach that covers every aspect of the job search process. Our participants not only get a high-performance CV but also learn how to articulate their value, optimize their LinkedIn presence, and leverage their network effectively."

"Our approach is built on a deep understanding of the executive job market," explained Jo Painter, Head of CFO Practice. "From crafting compelling CVs to mastering interview techniques and negotiating salaries, every aspect of the job search is covered. This holistic method ensures our clients are not only prepared but also highly sought after."

As the program continues to grow, The Executive Edge aims to assist 1,000 senior executives within the next two years. This ambitious goal is supported by its steadfast dedication to providing unparalleled job-seeking solutions.

For more information about The Executive Edge program or to schedule a session with Johnny Walker, please visit https://www.johnnymwalker.com/work-with-me/

About Johnny Walker:

Johnny Walker, the creator of The Executive Edge Program and the 7 Steps to Six-Figures System, has dedicated his 17-year career to helping six-figure earners manage their careers effectively. As a veteran of executive search and a multiple award-winner, Johnny's unique approach avoids traditional sales tactics, focusing instead on making clients the most compelling candidates in the market. Driven by a mission to enhance the careers and lives of senior executives, Johnny's innovative approach ensures that participants not only find their ideal job but also achieve greater career satisfaction and financial success.

About The Executive Edge:

The Executive Edge is a premier executive job-seeking program designed to help six and seven-figure executives secure their ideal roles faster and with greater financial rewards. The program, developed by Johnny Walker, offers a definitive and executable solution for career advancement in the technology and finance sectors. With a proven track record and a zero failure rate for program completers, The Executive Edge stands out as a leader in the industry.

