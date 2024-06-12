FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT Receives STC Certification for the AFIRS Edge on Boeing 737 NG Aircraft

Air North Served as the Certification Partner and Will Adopt FLYHT's Solutions to Provide Enhanced Aircraft Communications and Maximum Operational Efficiency and Safety

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ("FLYHT" or the "Company") (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) today announced that Transport Canada has issued FLYHT a Supplemental Type Certificate ("STC") for the flange version of the AFIRS EdgeTM, the Company's 5G wireless data communication device, for Boeing 737 NG aircraft. The achievement of this STC enables FLYHT to ship the Edge units to Canadian Boeing 737 NG customers while at the same time familiarizing the Canadian STC into other jurisdictions to enable worldwide distribution.

"Today marks another milestone achievement for FLYHT as we announce Transport Canada's issuance of an STC for the Edge on a second aircraft type," said Kent Jacobs, President and Interim CEO of FLYHT. "This represents the second STC approval for the flange version of the AFIRS Edge this year. I continue to be proud of our entire team and grateful to our airline partner, Air North, and Transport Canada for their efforts to complete a comprehensive and robust certification process."

Jacobs added, "We are now in a leadership position to provide the aviation industry's first wireless data and communications device with 5G capability on the two most popular aircraft types, the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 NG."

"We are excited to partner with FLYHT on the STC certification process using their innovative 5G wireless data on our Boeing 737 NG aircraft," commented Joe Sparling, President and CEO of Air North. "We are an innovative airline and recognize the value proposition that the AFIRS Edge provides with its next generation technology."

Per the agreement signed in October 2023, Air North has agreed to purchase FLYHT's innovative hardware and software services as part of the Yukon airline's fleet renewal plans. Specifically, FLYHT's AFIRS 228 Iridium SatCom and AFIRS Edge solutions will be installed on Air North's Boeing 737 NG aircraft as it renews its Boeing 737 Classic fleet.

The AFIRS Edge is an aircraft interface device (AID), connecting aircraft data with electronic flight bag (EFB) applications and provides airlines with Wireless Quick Access (WQAR) capabilities, all while serving as a gateway on the aircraft for critical real-time information and onboard data storage. The Edge also serves as a data port for FLYHT's actionable intelligence services, such as fuel management, aircraft health monitoring, real-time engine data reporting and airport gate performance monitoring. Further, when coupled with a real-time IP satellite connection, the Edge enables weather data customers to work with airlines to implement FLYHT's weather solutions for enabling enhanced weather forecasting capabilities, providing more accurate and timely warnings of extreme weather, and in the detection and avoidance of contrail generation.

Find out more about AFIRS Edge here: https://flyht.com/airborne-hardware/afirs-edge/.

About Air North, Yukon's Airline

Based out of Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, Air North operates a fleet of Boeing 737 jets and ATR 42 turboprops on routes throughout the Yukon, Northwest Territories and to British Columbia, Alberta, and seasonally to Ontario. The airline was founded in 1977 and is 49% owned by the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, with one in 15 Yukoners having an equity or employment stake in the airline. In 2020, Air North received the Travellers' Choice Award for Best Airline in Canada and Best Airline (Specialty and Leisure) in North America based upon passenger reviews.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products, AFIRS. Solutions include an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, transmission of aircraft data both while inflight via satellite and post-flight via 5G, real-time aircraft state and fleet status analysis, and preventative maintenance solutions. FLYHT's hardware products can also be interfaced with FLYHT's proprietary relative humidity sensors to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to projected revenues and related matters. Although FLYHT believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. FLYHT cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are founded on the basis of expectations, assumptions and hypotheses made by the Company, including, but not limited to projected revenues. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to global economic conditions, industry conditions, and supply chain delays. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. FLYHT undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations 403.291.7437 646.809.2183 investors@flyht.com mchesler@flyht.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com