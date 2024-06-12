Applied Science, Inc.: Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Chooses the HemoFlow 500 and HemoVue Cloud Service to Upgrade Its Whole Blood Collection Operations

GRASS VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Applied Science, the worldwide leader in whole blood collection products and services, today announced that Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center has purchased ASI's next-generation device, the HemoFlow 500, and HemoVue, its recently introduced cloud-based service that works with HemoFlow devices to provide real-time operational data and analytics that significantly improve blood collection and related processes.

Gulf Coast Leadership Team

Left to Right: Nikhil Nayak - CEO, GCRBC; Eric Eaton - CFO, GCRBC; Justin Watson, Director of North American Sales, ASI; Theresa Pina - VP Operations, GCRBC; Marc Lewis - VP Operations, GCRBC; and Ral Trujillo, VP Sales, Marketing, ASI

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is a nonprofit organization accredited by the Food and Drug Administration and the sole provider of blood and blood components 24/7 to more than 170 hospitals and healthcare facilities in a 26-county Texas Gulf Coast region. The center is beginning the upgrade of its fleet of older HemoFlow 400 devices with 100 state-of-the-art HemoFlow 500xs devices, taking advantage of HemoFlow's advanced software features for configuring and managing a mixed fleet of devices.

"Unlike other device providers, Applied Science has recognized the value to blood banks of maintaining compatibility across a mixed fleet of devices and made it easy to do," said Ral Trujillo, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success at Applied Science. "This allows previous-generation HemoFlow customers to replace older devices as needed instead of all at once, avoiding a larger-than-necessary capital outlay and taking advantage of the latest features and technology while maintaining a single standard operating procedure for blood collections."

"The HemoFlow 500 by Applied Science mixing scale is a revolutionary compact automated whole blood mixing scale that is transforming the industry," said Marc Lewis, VP of Operations at Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. "The scale's user-friendly interface and programmable features ensure consistent and repeatable results, simplifying the whole blood collection process. The HemoFlow is not only durable but accurate when accuracy counts."

The 500 Series devices, weighing in at a mere 3.5 lbs, are the lightest in the industry. With a battery life that supports up to 230 draws per charge, these devices outperform any other blood mixer and scale device on the market. Their advanced features, including a large touch-screen display, integrated barcode scanner, onboard collection record storage, and wireless connectivity, streamline the donation process. This not only maximizes collection efficiency but also provides a paperless, automated whole blood collection system. The system removes the friction of manual data entry, optimizes each donation, eliminates process errors, reduces waste, enhances profitability, and allows phlebotomists to focus on caring for donors.

"By increasing blood bank automation, we are helping our customers improve efficiency, reduce errors, and better manage inventory and donations, among many other benefits," said Jonathan Morgan, President and CEO of Applied Science. "Our business is all about harnessing the power of healthcare workflow automation and data to make the delivery of care easier, smarter, more efficient, and frictionless for providers of this vital, life-saving service."

About Applied Science

Applied Science provides workflow automation and data integration platforms for transfusion medicine and chronic care management. Through its HemoFlow brand, Applied Science is the industry-leading provider of solutions for customers all over the world from the American Red Cross to the UK's National Health Service. By extending its expertise throughout underserved healthcare communities, the Company is empowering health systems to manage outcomes remotely and efficiently for their patients with chronic conditions. Through advanced devices, services, informatics, and data tools that automate healthcare workflow processes, Applied Science's customers capture healthcare data that enable actionable intelligence. For more information, please visit applied-science.com.

